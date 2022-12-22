Two Things: A quick, painless and occasionally odd roundup of items of interest to the Triad

Happy Thursday,

A massive storm system began smothering the nation overnight, moving east gradually where it promises to create travel headaches over the hills and through the woods on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Perhaps you heard.

What you probably don’t know - and what we here at Two Things World HQ couldn’t wait to share - is that in addition to the mountains of road salt, other places staring down the barrel of a “bomb cyclone” have undertaken other measures to prepare.

To wit, the fine folks at the Ohio Turnpike- the massive and expensive pay-to-play highway crossing the northern tier of the state - decided that their snow plows needed … names.

More than 1,000 votes were cast. The winners, which will be stationed along the 241-mile roadway today no doubt, were: Ctrl-Salt-Delete, Blizzard Wizard, Plow Chicks Plow Wow, You’re Killing Me Squalls, The Big LePlowski, the Blizzard of Oz, Clearopathra and our favorite, Ohio Thaw Enforcement.

The exercise, while reminiscent of the cheeky English public who voted overwhelmingly in 2016 in a public contest to name a research submarine “Boaty McBoatface,” falls short of the all-time public naming stunt.

That would be the lesser known - and unsuccessful - attempt by residents of the former Northwest Territories to rename their corner of Canada … Bob.

Politicians in 1999 decided to split it into two parts and rename them. The eastern section would be called Nunavut.

In the west, most residents preferred keeping the name “Northwest Territories.”

In second place, goosed along by a radio DJ, was … Bob.

(Don’t ask why we remember such things. We just do.)

Humorless politicians were less than amused. They went with Yukon.

Talk about a rigged election. Now, Two Things.

Frigid little fish

We’re not sure today is the best possible day for such things - a delay is possible - but the N.C. Department of Wildlife is scheduled to stock Winston Lake with trout at some point.

Photos posted by the City of Winston-Salem into the vast timewaster we’ve come to know as the “Internet” show a truck parked by the shore firing fish into the lake with what surely looks like a water cannon.

(More likely, it’s a simple sluice into which the little guys slide painlessly into the water. But water cannon sounds better and may get more clicks.)

If they go ahead, we’re imagining the trout will slide out wearing little parkas to better deal with the frigid water.

Either way, the city is keen to remind fishers that a valid license is required to try and hook a few.

Holiday rubbish

Not that anyone will be thinking about trash today - that’ll come Sunday as gift-wrap mountains overtake Triad living rooms - but here’s a friendly reminder about municipal trash (and recycling) pickup schedules.

City offices in Winston-Salem will be closed Friday through Tuesday for Christmas and Monday Jan. 2 to observe New Year’s.

Garbage and recycling collections in Winston-Salem for Christmas will follow a normal schedule but yard waste pick-up will be off by one day.

Carry on for the garbage, but the leaves and limbs will have to wait.

In Greensboro, garbage collection normally taken care of on Mondays and Tuesdays will move back one day after Christmas and New Year’s.