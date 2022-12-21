Two Things: A quick, painless morning briefing of items of interest to the Triad

Happy Winter Solstice,

The shortest day of the year is nigh upon us. That was fast.

The solstice, winter and summer, per actual science, is the exact moment when one of the Earth’s poles is at maximum tilt. The sun, in winter, travels its shortest path through the sky. And in summer, its longest.

Think limbo, with the planet leaning over trying to wiggle under an imaginary bar.

In regular terms, the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year. For us seasonal affective types, it’s also typically the dreariest, grossest and grayest.

Yuck.

Astronomically speaking, it marks the end of fall and beginning of winter. Stargazers, sunny optimists and pagans worldwide view the winter solstice as the birth of the sun for the coming year.

For the rest of us, that means from here on, the days will gradually get longer.

Per semi-reputable (and easily accessible) sources on the Internet, Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in jolly old England, was specifically designed to align with the sun on solstices winter and summer.

If you’re curious, nuts, an insomniac or prone to middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom, the winter solstice sunrise at Stonehenge will be live-streamed on YouTube via “Stonehenge Winter Solstice” at 2:45 a.m. here.

So there’s that.

Now, Two Things for Wednesday Dec. 21 - the shortest and most miserable day of the year.

Remembering lives lost

The Greater Winston-Salem Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service is scheduled this morning at 10 a.m. at Samaritan Ministries.

The idea - it’s a nationwide observance - is to pause on the longest, darkest night of the year to remember those often forgotten or overlooked.

The names of those known who passed away during the past year will be recognized during the service.

It’s a somber, sober reminder of how much work there is left to do lifting up the least among us.

Mind your masks

The Centers for Disease Control - we know, it’s difficult to keep up with - has updated its COVID-9 level for Forsyth and Guilford counties to medium.

The CDC, whose leaders might still be feeling blowback from the past two years, recommend that high-risk individuals talk to their doctors about maybe wearing masks to places where transmission is possible.

That sounds swell, but to our way of thinking, if there’s even a slight chance of contracting a respiratory illness that we all know by now is deadly, why wait to hear it from a doctor?

If you’re at risk, save yourself the $25 (or $35) co-pay and dip into that M-95 stash, stock up on in-home rapid tests - health insurance covers the cost - and put the mask on.

And remember: county health departments are taking walk-ins for COVID and flu shots. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave., is open today until 4:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In Guilford County, to schedule a booster shot you can phone (336) 641-7944 or online at www.HealthyGuilford.com.

You wouldn’t go outside today without a coat, so why take unnecessary risk?