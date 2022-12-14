Two Things: A quick, painless morning look at events and items of interest to Triad residents

Good morning Triad,

For a while there, and we here at Two Things World HQ are neither meteorologists nor N.C. State grads, we looked at the latest “storm of the century” gathering across the nation and thought … Maybe?

Blizzard warnings across the Plains state, then the Midwest and now the Atlantic seaboard got our hopes up that our annual (or biannual, we forget) brush with snow might come early this year.

The Kid Who Lives in Utah, now more or less an adult who complains about his taxes - which is hilarious by the way, kept sending photos of deep powder piling up just outside Salt Lake City.

So … maybe?

Of course, our memories are both selective and short.

We hear snow and visions of peaceful white blankets, roaring fires and hot toddies spring to mind. Not crippling paralysis, uncertain motorists stuck in ditches and empty store shelves.

Two Things? Bread and milk, people. Bread and milk.

Alas, no snow. Just rain. Lots of it. Don’t forget your umbrella.

Hail to the chief

This afternoon, for a few hours at least, city officials and interested community leaders in Winston-Salem will look back at a retiring police chief rather than ahead to what could be a rocky process of choosing the next one.

In what officials are billing as a “celebration of service,” outgoing Chief Catrina Thompson will be honored for her 30 years in uniform.

It’s scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center, Winston Room 1. A brief program, which probably means short speeches and the 2022 equivalent of the gold watch, begins at 3:30.

Thompson started as a police officer in 1994 and gradually worked her way up the ranks until being named chief in 2017.

From the outside, she’s been a steady hand on the wheel, gaining a brief measure of national profile for the thoughtful way she (and the department) handled a summer of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

If you’re so inclined to thank a loyal public servant in person, today’s the day.

A farewell from the floor

Another public servant, albeit one with a much larger profile, hits another milestone on what he no doubt had hoped would be a glide path to an unbothered retirement.

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, Republican of Winston-Salem, will give his final speech as a member of what was once called the Greatest Deliberative Body on Earth on the floor of the Senate around 1:45 p.m.

(At times now, though, the Greatest Deliberative Body more often resembles a Gaggle of the Petty and the Small as some lawmakers seem to focus more on hamstringing the opposition than getting anything concrete done.)

But as we all know, Burr found himself at the end of his career being tagged as the “Pandemic Profiteer” after it became known that he’d dumped a lot of stock just before the COVID shutdowns.

He said at the time that he’d made his trades based on information anyone with a subscription to the Wall Street Journal could have learned. And while that’s true, newspaper readers didn’t have access to high-level briefings available to U.S. senators.

In subsequent months, Burr, who’d been freed of worries over politics by his decision to retire, cast votes to impeach President Trump that history will view favorably as time passes.