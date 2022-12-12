Two Things: A quick, painless morning round-up of news across the Triad

Good morning Triad,

Commuters, in particular those heading into Winston-Salem via Salem Parkway from points west, may have noticed ubiquitous electronic signs warning about increased deer activity.

Stay Alert October through December … early mornings and evenings

Personally, I’d prefer it if motorists were alert in the afternoons and, for that matter, the rest of the year, too. But what do I know?

A few facts, courtesy of the N.C. Department of Transportation, in case you’ve ever wondered:

In 2021, there were nearly 21,00 animal-related crashes in the state. Most of them, roughly 90 percent, involve deer and the number of crashes doubles in October, November and December.

A three-year study by the DOT looking at 2018-21 shows that Wake County led the state in animal-related crashes with 2,570, Pitt County was second (1,712) and Guilford third with 1,707.

Forsyth County was 13th, with 1,193. Perhaps motorists in Winston-Salem are more alert.

The increased movement of deer this time of year, experts say, is due to two things: 1. It’s mating season and so the males (sound familiar?) have lost their minds; and 2. Hunting season has opened; deer, already skittish, become even jumpier.

Speaking of “Two Things” - see what we did there? - Happy Monday.

Arrest made in shooting

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting Saturday that left another man wounded.

Michael Daniel Aguilar was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within city limits. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Peachtree Street about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a man, whom police didn’t identify, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators did say that it was not a random shooting and that the assailant knew the victim.

Senator works on compromise

Don’t look now but Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is in the news once again for attempting to legislate in the U.S. Senate and strike a deal over immigration.

Tillis, who played a key role in negotiating a righteous (and overdue) compromise on the Respect For Marriage Act, has sponsored with Sen. Kirsten Sinema of Arizona, a bill that would provide tens of billions for border security and provide a path toward citizenship for some 2 million “dreamers” — kids who were under 16 when brought to the United States by parents, desperate for economic opportunity, who crossed the border illegally.

Its prospects, per pundits and other “experts,” are unclear as Congress rushes to close its lameduck session before Christmas.

But give our now senior senator credit for trying. Dreamers didn’t ask to come here and they’ve been held hostage to political considerations for far too long.

And Tillis better watch out. If he continues down this path, he may wind up being credited with having common sense and paying attention to the majority of Americans in the political middle who want Washington (and Raleigh) to work properly.