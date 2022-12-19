Two Things: A quick, painless morning roundup for items of interest to the Triad

Happy Monday,

Five shopping days - six, if you enjoy living dangerously and cruising the picked-over aisles of an all-night Walgreens on Christmas Eve - left.

Ready? Me, neither. Not even close.

On that cheery note … did you catch the World Cup final Sunday?

Me, neither.

Aficionados who enjoy grown men in short pants flopping like fish on a floating dock in July are saying this morning that Argentina’s victory over France on penalty kicks classifies it as an Instant Classic - the greatest soccer game in recorded history.

On paper it was. Argentina up 2-Nil, as they say in futbol nations. France storms back to draw even, then more drama in extra (overtime) time before the game wound up being decided by penalty shots.

Like a lot of other Americans, I lost rooting interest once the U.S. fell to the Netherlands. Gnat-like attention span, adult-onset ADHD or an unhealthy obsession with football-football/point spreads, whatever the reason, like a lot of other Americans, I lost interest once the U.S. fell to the Netherlands.

Overall, I’m still not sorry I opted to spend time outside at Salem Lake Sunday and shop a little more.

Still, had I an inkling the “beautiful game” would produce one for the ages, both things could have waited.

Now, two things …. .

Do not panic, only a test

If your Monday travels take you out Randleman Road near Freeman Mill Road in the Gate City, do not be alarmed should you see - or smell - heavy smoke hanging in the air.

The Greensboro Fire Department is holding live fire training in the area at 600 Hyde Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for fledgling firefighters who make up the 77th recruit class.

Practically speaking, for the recruits, that means a long day lugging heavy gear into and out of a structure that will be burned, extinguished and then re-lit for another go while trainees learn how to deal with the unpredictable living thing that is a working fire.

For the rest of us, it might mean some uncertainty.

Heavy smoke, officials say, could hang in the air. Officials say that the exercise complies with N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources and applicable public health guidelines.

Where there is smoke, there’s fire. Just don’t call 911.

For the love of art

If last-minute gift-giving drives you to downtown Winston-Salem this week, check out the installation of outdoor art Merschel Park at the intersection of Fourth and Trade streets.

The exhibit consists of 16 wind sculptures intended to honor the 16 years of public service put in by the late Councilmember Wanda Merschel.

Sculptor Lyman Whitaker, say those who know art, designs pieces for public spaces that harness wind power to create visual displays with the power to mesmerize.

A donation from the Millennium Fund made it possible so all the snickers and daisy haters can relax about the money.

Besides, art for a park long in the making is way better than a muddy sinkhole.