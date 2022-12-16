Two things: A quick, painless roundup of items of interest to the Triad

Good morning Triad,

Parents in, say, Alleghany, Mount Airy, Wilkes, Surry and Yadkin counties may be recovering from an unexpected morning scramble when school systems implemented a two-hour delay.

Heavy fog, wet roads, perhaps even patches of black ice prompted the move.

Naturally, a number of households were forced into a flurry of calls to the boss and grandma - Gonna be a few minutes late today; Can you watch Johnny until the bus comes? - along with other unanticipated schedule adjustments.

And if form held, the on-the-fly changes and alterations prompted a certain amount of low-level complaints and grumbling.

What were they thinking? The roads looked fine to me.

Now that we’re officially into the short season of weather related closings and cancellations, perhaps now is a good time for a dose of perspective.

The names Katie Sleap and Nicholas Doubt probably won’t mean much to you.

An honors student at Reynolds High School with a bright future ahead of her, Sleap died in 2001 in a collision on icy roads.

Doub, a senior at Reagan High, was killed in 2011 when his SUV flipped on treacherous roads

The forecasts were different. Weather blew in faster and harder not long before buses - and teen drivers - started to school.

Hindsight is, of course, fool-proof but delay or cancellations, no matter the inconvenience, are always prudent. Time can be made up; lives cannot be replaced. Discretion is the better part of valor.

Remember Katie and the tens of thousands of kids riding in yellow tin cans (or driving themselves) next time you might be tempted to scoff at a decision to delay or cancel school.

Now, two things … .

Hail to the (new) chief

Chief John Thompson steps this morning into day one of his promotion to chief of police in Greensboro.

City officials said Thompson, a veteran cop who got his start in Asheboro in 1998, was chosen after a “competitive, national search and extensive interview process.”

Thompson, an assistant chief before Friday, steps into the job facing the same set of challenges that police nationwide have: flagging morale, recruitment and retention issues, pay concerns, fostering trust in the community and a seemingly steady increase in gun violence.

He won’t please everyone. There will be unanticipated concerns and problems. Bet on that.

Good luck, Chief.

Deck the halls

In Winston-Salem - Old Salem to be precise - the Moravian Music Foundation presents the Moravian Advent and Christmas Festival.

A free, family friendly event, the festival is scheduled tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choirs will sing Christmas carols, Weihnachtslieder, bands and brass ensembles will perform as well.

Moravians sure do love to hear brass instruments making a joyful noise.

A variety of items including Christmas trees and handcrafted gift items will be offered for sale. Bet you could find a Moravian Star to light up the front porch if you were so inclined.

If you’ve found slipping into a holiday spirit a slow slog this year, check out the Advent and Christmas festival.

As anyone who’s ever beheld the solemn beauty of an Easter Sunrise Service can tell you, Moravians know how to celebrate a holiday.