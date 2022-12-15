Two Things: A quick, painless rundown of items of interest across the Triad

Good morning Triad,

We’re not sure where you were this morning when you woke up - none of our business, TMI, take your pick - but we know this much: It sounded cold.

Here at World HQ, rain spattered against the windows. A westerly wind, easing up to nearly 10 mph, pushed the last of heavy, wet leaves across the driveway.

And well before first light, I’d swear I heard an unfortunate neighbor muttering as she tried coaxing a very small dog into doing its business before they both turned into icicles.

Cold, as it turns out, has a sound.

And for whatever reason, a routine and random plea for help from a local nonprofit - one of dozens like it circulated this time of year leaped to mind.

The United Way of Forsyth County and coalition of advocates is gearing up for its annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count.

It’s a one-day census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in our community; the data is used to plan for the allocation of resources throughout the coming year.

Because of the size of the undertaking, volunteers are needed. The count is scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 25 in Winston-Salem and environs. Some volunteers will be organized into small groups and work in two shifts in the wee hours of the morning.

Organizers will also put together bags of necessities for the homeless. And toward that end, donations of blankets, winter clothing, hand warmers and personal hygiene items are being collected.

Volunteers can register at www.uwfcvolunteer.org<https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.uwfcvolunteer.org__;!!LvYzicI!i93Y27enDO6X1hgccx8ukmuYP-m2MIP5OPIjQf5o1zMSlhB8QR7QjZjfNOiKKeS64ozFkeISGvZDr62TsPs$>

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Forsyth County at 301 N. Main St. Suite 1700 in Winston-Salem.

If it sounds cold, it is cold.

Breaking an impasse?

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss - and likely vote on - a proposal for operating the county owned animal shelter.

The issue, as always seems to be the case with governmental operations, is money.

The Humane Society took over the day-to-day operations of the shelter a few years back. But as can happen, the organization found it to be a costly proposition.

So when it came time to renew the contract, the Humane Society told commissioners it needed a 200 percent increase in funding from $600,000 to $1.85 million to keep the shelter properly operating.

Commissioners, historically known as nickel-biters, coughed up a hairball and countered at $1.1 million. The Humane Society lowered its ask to $1.5 million; an impasse followed.

Today commissioners are expected to vote on a short-term contract extension while negotiations continue.

Making progress

NORTH WILKESBORO - Construction, and with it progress, continues apace at the North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway as officials rush to get the historic venue ready in time for the return of NASCAR in May.

The series has scheduled its All-Star Week for the third week of May as part of celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Track owners have started overhauling the infield, installed safer walls along the outside of the .6-mile track as part of a stated goal to restore the track to something akin to baseball’s Wrigley Field or Fenway Park - modern with a nod toward tradition.

“It’s a big deal for our economy, our history and our culture,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in September on the steps at the N.C. Museum of History in announcing NASCAR’s return. “It’s almost beyond comprehension.”

The return of NASCAR to what Dale Earnhardt Jr. has called the home of racing has felt inevitable since Cooper shrewdly proposed directing more than $45 million of North Carolina’s $5.7 billion share of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress in 2020 as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Some $30 million went to the big tracks in North Wilkesboro, the Rock in Richmond County and the Charlotte Motorspeedway. Another 15 local tracks and drag strips received smaller grants totaling another $15.8 million.