Friday. Anyone else feeling relieved but ticked off at the same time?

By now, the entire routine is familiar, drummed into our heads by drills and near-constant real-world practice.

Run. Hide. Fight.

It’s obscene.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, the first alert roiled campus at Forsyth Technical Community College.

“TechAlert: Reports of shots fired at the Strickland Center. Shelter in place.”

Minutes later, a follow-up mass text underscored the danger. Coming just days after the latest abomination — six dead in Nashville school, including three 9-year-olds — the words were familiar, the new normal and terrifying.

“TechAlert: Continue to shelter in place. Two armed and dangerous black male suspects are still at large wearing gray and black hoodies. Do not engage, call 911.”

Word spread across the city at the literal speed of light as smartphones, abetted by social media, told an unfolding story in the real time and in first person.

The campus went into lockdown. Instructors barricaded themselves inside rooms, and scores of worried parents, spouses and friends raced to campus with hearts in their mouths, conditioned by fear and familiar with the drill.

“I had to get to her,” said Ralph Ricciardi, who raced across town after getting texts from his wife, an instructor who had barricaded herself inside a classroom. “She texted me that there was an active shooter on campus and she was alone (in her classroom) in the building where it was happening.”

We know now that the entire episode was allegedly kicked off by an 18-year-old who shot himself in the hand after bringing a gun to campus.

Police haven’t provided a lot of detail beyond a just-the-facts news release which stated that after Shannon Howard James Pitts shot himself, he was taken to a local hospital and charged with possessing a weapon on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Plenty of questions remain, of course. Near the top of the list is this one: How do you go from one 18-year-old with a gun to “two armed and dangerous suspects still at large?”

Answers, one supposes, will come.

Still, it’s not difficult to picture an 18-year-old showing off to his buddies, letting a round in the chamber go accidentally and others running like hell.

Under those circumstances, in real time and balanced against a barrage of school shootings, locking campus down and sending out active shooter, shelter-in-place alerts was the only prudent course.

Worse, beyond the immediate panic and concern from loved ones, no one was surprised.

Guns on campuses and mass shootings are normal. Expected, even.

Kids learn “Run, Hide, Fight” almost as soon as they’re taught to sound out words. Teachers, from elementary school to universities, are given specific training on how to do if someone shoots up their campus

Chrisann Ricciardi, a Forsyth Tech instructor who barricaded herself in a classroom for 10 to 15 terrifying minutes Thursday, calmly summed that up once the commotion died down.

“With what just happened in Nashville, everybody is on edge,” she said. “It’s a shame. I do think of these things, the ‘what-ifs.’

“These days you just never know.”

It’s obscene.

Police chase ends in fatal crash

PILOT MOUNTAIN - One man was killed and another seriously injured following a chase Thursday night on U.S. 52 involving the N.C. Highway Patrol, authorities said.

According to the highway patrol, troopers attempted to stop two men riding motorcycles south on U.S. 52 near Holly Springs Road.

But instead of stopping, the men sped off leading troopers in a pursuit that ended minutes later when both motorcycles crashed near Cook School Road in Pilot Mountain.

Patrick Dannemiller was killed, troopers said, and a second man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Forecast clouds prospects

WINSTON-SALEM - If weather forecasts prove correct, Saturday morning won’t be the ideal day for a community clean-up project.

Still, Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful - a volunteer arm of city government - scheduled some time back a community clean up effort for streets, parks, streams and school grounds.

The plan was to equip volunteers with trash bags and shovels to fan out across the city from 9 a.m. to noon to what they can to spruce up public spaces.

If Mother Nature cooperates, expect the show to go on as scheduled. Check the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful tab on the city’s website for details and updates.