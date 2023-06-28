Happy Wednesday.

North Carolina made national headlines - again - for all the wrong reasons midday Tuesday.

Perhaps you noticed.

This time, the U.S. Supreme Court took a commonsensical and moderate position on a case called Moore v. Harper, brought nominally by N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore to challenge the court system’s role in exercising judicial oversight over the actions of legislative bodies.

Specifically, Republican leaders in the Legislature were pressing something called the “independent state legislature theory,” in which they maintained that the Supreme Court couldn’t ban the General Assembly from creating radically gerrymandered districts to the GOP’s benefit even if they violated constitutional voter protections.

It’s complicated but the Supreme Court’s decision means that legislatures don’t get blank checks to draw districts that guarantee political majorities regardless of vote totals and that other government officials - courts - can question (and overturn) decisions that are patently unconstitutional.

I know. It’s confusing, especially when laid against a seemingly endless series of lawsuits and court challenges over legislative and congressional districts, ballot access and voter rights.

And even with Tuesday’s 6-3 decision against a naked power grab, there will be more court cases.

There is, however, a simple and easy to understand fix: Drain the swamp.

Congress, if the honorables had either the inclination or the patriotism, could do just that by passing reforms we all can understand.

They include term limits, prohibiting former representatives and senators from lobbying for at least five years after leaving office and banning active stock trading. The honorables would have to place their assets in blind trust while serving.

(Not to single anyone out but a certain former senator from North Carolina whose name rhymes with Litchard Furr is Exhibits A, B and C. Google “pandemic profiteering.”)

While it’s unlikely a majority of lawmakers would vote to cut the strings to golden parachutes that many have come to view as just rewards for winning elections, there are hopeful examples.

The name of one such politician should ring out: former U.S. Rep. Howard Coble, God rest his soul, had it mostly right.

Coble, for youngsters and those with short memories, was a Republican member of Congress who represented Greensboro for 30 years.

While he was a creature of Washington by virtue of his longevity, remember, too, that Coble refused to participate in a swell Congressional pension plan through which he could have lined his own golden ‘chute to the tune of $68,000 a year, every year, for life. Oh, and it came with gilded health insurance.

Coble often called it “the Cadillac” of pension plans and said often that taxpayers who cover salaries of state and federal lawmakers shouldn’t pay for their retirements, too.

Novel concept.

“(Turning the pension down) was not my most brilliant move,” Coble told me more than once.

Howard, who never forgot a face or a name, died in 2015.

A post office, a building at the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and a section of Interstate 85 are named in his honor.

But his lasting legacy should include a costly financial decision made on principle.

Have your say

GREENSBORO - In this golden age of urban revitalization, one solid sign that a once decrepit downtown has turned a corner can be found when the local citizenry begins griping about parking.

In Winston-Salem, complaints these days largely center around pay-for-play lots monitored electronically by a Florida company that will fill the mailboxes of the unsuspecting with fines of $75 and up.

And in the Gate City, much of the bellyaching has to do with access and the (non) availability of good options.

In an attempt to at least appear that something’s being done, the city of Greensboro is scheduled to hold public meetings this evening to discuss parking - the burning issue of the 21st Century.

Drop in meetings will take place in the Vic Nussbaum room of the Central Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m.and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. An online Zoom meeting has been scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Necessary evil

WINSTON-SALEM - As long as we’re thinking about downtowns, those with business (or pleasure) in the Camel City would be wise to note work on Third, Fourth and Fifth streets.

Long overdue repaving of Fourth Street began earlier this week, necessitating its closure between Liberty and Broad Streets for approximately the next two weeks.

Once that’s done, the city department of transportation will close Third Street from Research Parkway to Broad and Fifth Street from Research Parkway to Broad from July 10 through the end of the month.

“The city understands this is a huge project with the potential to inconvenience nearly everyone who works, lives or visits downtown during the project,” said Keith Huff, the city’s stormwater director, in the understatement of the summer.

Still, when compared to realigning wheels and dental fillings lost to sinkholes in the streets, two-week closures are a small price to pay.