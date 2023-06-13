Happy Tuesday. Get outside … the Heat Miser is lurking.

Many of us will stop what we’re doing today and at least glance at the news.

It’ll be difficult not to as a former American president, for the second time in as many months, gets arraigned on criminal charges.

The coverage will be wall-to-wall and with good reason. Because wherever you stand — thinking the indictments a weaponization of the justice system, wearing a Trump 20-24 years in jail T-shirt or somewhere in the middle — it’s another can’t-miss moment.

I’ll watch some, too, of course. It’s nearly a job requirement.

And while it’s unfolding — no cameras or cell phones allowed in a federal courthouse, so no photos or live-feed video — there will be a range of emotions.

Anger for some, joy for others. Sadness that we’ve come to this low point, and dread over what may yet come.

Me, I’ll still be feeling relief. Not because former President Trump was indicted; he did that to himself.

(Hold the hate mail until you’ve actually read the indictment. We’ll wait.)

Rather, the relief will be lingering because an “invitation” to travel with Trump’s motorcade for an after-event following his address Saturday to the state Republican party convention had been mercifully rescinded.

The whole episode was strange, and unfolded this way:

A representative from Team Trump called editors with an offer: Want to cover an after-event to be held in a restaurant close to the Koury Convention Center?

It’s a standard offer. Loop in a few locals with what looks to be an “exclusive” in hopes of some favorable coverage.

The first catch was that the whole thing had to be arranged by the end of business Thursday. The second, unmentioned until the call had been placed, was that there was some vague expectation of some of it being “off the record” — an untenable condition for anything involving a former president, much less this one.

So a boss asked if I’d go.

Personally I’d prefer a rusty fishhook in the eye to a front-row seat to this particular circus. But since we have a mortgage, the answer was Ugh. Grumble, grumble, grumble … OK.

Less than an hour later after the reluctant RSVP call, an unexpected change of course. Team Trump had changed its mind, the event had been scrubbed.

A few hours later a possible explanation — other than pure fickleness — cropped up: The former president expected to be indicted.

“If things change, let us know,” I told the representative who’d floated the offer.

Indeed, the next day the 37-count indictment related to unlawful retention of sensitive defense documents and obstruction of justice was unsealed.

Anger for some, joy for others. Odd mixtures of sadness and dread, too. And, odd as it sounds, relief.

No handlers, no spin, no bluster. No Trump.

Phew.

Real world lessons

GREENSBORO — School’s out for summer but that detail doesn’t slow the business of the Guilford County Schools Board of Education.

By much.

At its regular meeting, the board is expected to take up a couple of items that may be of interest.

First, members will take up the matter of whether the superintendent will be directly in charge of the promotion and retention policy. That one sounds like a bureaucratic matter, inside baseball stuff that matters mostly to principals and administrators.

A second, however, carries real-world implications.

The board is expected to vote on making successful completion of a CPR course a requirement for high-school graduation and put Guilford County in line with state requirements.

It sounds like a great idea. Perhaps they’ll consider financial literacy or tax preparation next.

SRO contract in the spotlight

WINSTON-SALEM — Not to be outdone in the summertime business-of-school, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is scheduled to consider its contract for school-resource officers.

As things stand now, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office provides deputies for that duty.

But as many parents — and taxpayers — are aware, even a contract for hiring SROs is a fraught issue.

Recall, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough in April beat a hasty exit from a meeting between school board members and law-enforcement about improving communication and community violence.

Board member Sabrina Cooney criticized SROs after a video circulated showing a deputy throwing a girl against a wall while breaking up a fight.

“I am watching our SROs do nothing, and I’ve seen it in multiple schools,” said Coone, who is in her first term on the school board.

By now, lingering tension and ill will have likely been worked out.

Still, any discussion of law-enforcement’s place in schools — sad but necessary these days — is worth monitoring.