Two Things: A star shines brightly over Winston-Salem and Greensboro firefighters doing a good thing

Greetings, Wednesday.

We’re coming to you live from Camel City on another joyous Hump Day. See what we did there? Camel City … Hump Day?

Under ordinary circumstances, we here at Two Things HQ - most mornings, it’s a living room sofa curiously molded to the shape of a middle-aged man’s backside - wouldn’t know a Golden Globe from a snow globe.

The appearance of an award show on the tube dial once caused a Charley horse while racing for a remote sitting across the room. I’d almost choose a rusty fish hook in the eye over watching a pod of preening, drunken peacocks wearing outfits worth more than my car.

The glut of CMAs, Oscars, Espys, Grammys, MBAs, OTBs, ETAs and EGOTs (one entertainer who’s won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony) is enough to cause PTSD.

But not Tuesday night.

The Golden Globes award show returned to the small screen after a one-year absence and a boycott by some of the luminary participants. It was yanked off air in 2022 following a controversy over the HFPA - yeah, another acronym, this one for Hollywood Foreign Press Association - due to a since-corrected lack of diversity and a paucity of ethics.

And for Triad homers like me, it was worth a few minutes to watch Winston-Salem’s own Jerrod Carmichael - Glenn High School, class of 2005 - host the show.

The comedian/actor deftly navigated the controversy with honesty and humor that went a long way toward salving hurt and tension.

To wit: “One minute, you’re making mint tea at home, the next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” Carmichael said. “Life really comes at you fast, you know?”

A cool half-million pay day, he added, certainly helped.

The young man has been on quite a roll since he headed west. Who doesn’t enjoy a local-guy-done-good story?

Now, Two Things before getting on with your day.

A helping hand and a watchful eye

GREENSBORO - Kudos in order for an organization called the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro for pushing and promoting an effort to protect a silent, near invisible slice of the populace.

Via social media, firefighters in the Gate City have been spreading word to people forced to live in their cars that the city’s Safe Parking initiative is up and running.

Greensboro, to its credit, operates a program in which homeless who sleep in the vehicles may park overnight in a lot at Pomona Park, 3910 Clifton Road.

The Safe Parking program, per the firefighters’ posts, provides a secure place with access to bathrooms and running water - a literal lifesaver for people, often frightened families bumped from apartments or houses by losing a job or an overwhelming medical challenge.

It seems like something worth expanding to other cities and the very least the collective we can do.

Pedestrian struck

WINSTON-SALEM - A 30-year old man was listed in critical but stable condition this morning after being hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Stratford Road, police said.

Daniel Zachary, of Wake Forest - the town near Raleigh, not the university out Reynolda Road - was hit while trying to cross Stratford Road near the I-40 interchange and busy Hanes Mall Boulevard.

The driver, Winston-Salem police said in a news release, remained at the scene and cooperated.

No other relevant details - whether Zachary tried dashing across the road outside a crosswalk, whether he was wearing dark clothing that hindered his visibility or if the driver’s speed contributed - were offered.

“At this time, no charges have been sought; however, the investigation is ongoing,” police said.