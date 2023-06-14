Happy Wednesday. A mite chilly early but it won’t last.

No doubt a lot of people around here knew C. David “Bubba” Gelly.

And few, if any, ever called him David.

To put it mildly, Bubba - his preferred moniker - was a character, one of those guys you couldn’t help but notice, a man bent on wringing every last ounce of joy from life and someone who added zest.

He always seemed to be wearing a smile on his face, which was frequently shaded by a trademark brimmed hat.

Bubba died last week, his passing peaceful and in the company of his family.

He was 75.

The resume shows a career spent in corporate security, a stint in the Army and working for Sara Lee and Syngenta, a global ag-tech company. Bubba was also an author, having written mysteries that he called the Gap series so named for his place near Fancy Gap, Va.

His passion for running, though, is where he really appeared to be larger than life. Bubba completed more than 50 marathons - Boston and 25 consecutive Twin Cities Marathons - and a fixture in the Twin City Track Club.

And as part of that training regimen, when the workouts were done, Bubba sometimes could be found hoisting a frosty adult beverage in the old First Street Draught House. Telling stories while “carb loading.”

A lot of that was summed up rather nicely in a feature story about that ran in Runner’s World magazine in April 1997.

It was written by a man named Don Kardong, who finished 3 agonizing seconds behind the bronze medalist in the marathon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Headlined “Bubba or Bust,” the story tells about the author’s experience competing in the absurd Ultimate Runner — five races, ranging in distances from 100-meters to the mile, held annually in Winston-Salem - and trying to “do battle with a bunch of good ol’ boys. And, especially, trying to beat up on Bubba.”

Later on, Bubba would expand his workout regimen to include cycling. Even after being confronted by serious health challenges later in life, Bubba pushed himself to ride even when he surely didn’t feel his best.

His social media posts — a modern day barstool for many — often showed him at Tanglewood Park, Salem Lake or looking out over Quarry Park.

And sometimes those posts, which amount to public journal entries, were sandwiched around updates about his health.

Two photos from May 2, one showing Bubba with an IV in his arm while seated in a hospital bed and a second, a selfie showing him with a rather large grin, at a city park, show a guy who just wouldn’t give up.

“14 days ago in that chair. Today fabulous 16 miler around Salem Lake … truly blessed.”

C. David “Bubba” Gelly was a true character. Winston-Salem will be poorer without him.

A dash of culture

GREENSBORO - If you’ve a little princess (or prince) in your life who enjoys a splash of culture, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled an event that might just be your cup of tea.

The park people will host high tea at the Griffin Park Recreation Center Saturday June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s for kids aged 3 to 9 and costs $15.

"We'll eat, play games and learn proper tea etiquette," the department wrote in promotional material.

(See what we did there? Splash … cup of tea … It’s never too early for a bad pun.)

The spirit of Leslie Knope, pride of the fictional Pawnee (Ind.) Parks and Recreation Department, lives on in the Gate City.