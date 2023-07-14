Glorious Friday. Even with rain forecast as vacation begins in a few hours.

Homer Sides was never one to get wound up, no matter the situation or occasion.

“He never got too excited,” said Loretta Shore, Sides’ daughter, “except maybe for a new field of trees or the birth of a child.”

Odd as that may sound, it makes sense.

Sides loved trees since he was a kid growing up in Winston-Salem. He recognized very early on their value, especially around the holidays.

Family lore has it that after hunting with his dad one blustery December morning, 10-year-old Homer couldn’t stop talking about the mistletoe, holly and cedar trees he’d seen in the woods that day.

“He told his father that he thought they could sell them at a local farmer’s market,” said Mike Haynes, Sides’ son-in-law. “He remembered the exact day — Pearl Harbor Day — because he and his father stopped in a store and all the old men in there were really angry.”

It obviously left quite an impression on him because years later, as a young married man starting a family, Sides began cutting (and selling) cedar trees at the old City Farmer’s Market.

He’d always wanted to be in business for himself, family members said, and set off on a path that would help chart the course for the Christmas tree industry in North Carolina now worth some $100 million annually.

He progressed from selling local trees at the Farmer’s Market to setting up his own lot at Five Points. To meet demand, Sides and his brother Bruner also started growing their own trees in Davie County.

As the business grew, he immersed himself in learning everything he could about trees and farming them. No detail, such as the fact that it takes 13 years to grow a Christmas tree from a seed, was too small.

“He always did his research,” said daughter Debra Haynes.

His biggest honor — the highest for any tree farmer — was having one of his Fraser firs selected as the official White House Christmas tree in 1972.

His whole family, wife Bonnie and their three daughters went with him. A photo of the extended Sides clan standing in the Blue Room is a treasured family heirloom.

“(Nixon) was very warm and gracious with us,” Shore said. “His wife, too.”

Homer Talmadge Sides, a visionary farmer and shrewd businessman who saw opportunity in native tree species, died July 6. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Bonnie Sides, daughters Loretta Shore and Debra Haynes, their spouses; four grandchildren.; and nine great-grandchildren. A third daughter, Brenda Nelson, passed away before him.

$30 billion disagreement

RALEIGH — The official end of the state’s fiscal year passed June 30 and North Carolina still doesn’t have a new budget in place.

Not that it’s shocking or unprecedented. We’ve been there, done that.

What is new this year is that the hold-up over the state’s roughly $30 billion spending plan is disagreements between the state House and Senate, both of which are controlled by Republicans with veto-proof majorities.

In past years, standoffs that stretched into late summer were because Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and Republicans in the General Assembly, couldn’t find common ground and the GOP couldn’t just steamroll his veto.

Disagreements between the House and Senate this year are over the size of proposed tax cuts, how to spend (or save) a roughly $3 billion surplus and new federal funding coming to the state with Medicaid expansion.

It’s a lot to digest and a lot to work through. Don’t look for the impasse to be resolved anytime soon, either.