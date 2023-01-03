Two Things: A wisecracking look at items of interest for Triad residents

Happy Tuesday,

2023 is off and moving.

Literally.

We’re not sure who called a New Year’s Day staff meeting of the Journal in the city’s parks and greenways, but there it was, not too long after just enough of the morning’s fog had rolled off enough to see more than 50 feet.

There was John Dell, a sports guy since the days of linotype - look it up, kids, running at Salem Lake wearing an old-school heavy pair of sweats and a new look goatee. “God, I’m old,” Dell muttered as I passed by headed the other direction on two wheels.

Maybe a mile away, as the Bald Eagle flies - one (or possibly two) have been spotted recently at Salem Lake, which makes sense because of trees large enough to hold large nests and breakfast happily swimming in the lake, editorial page editor Mick Scott was seen trucking down the greenway.

He carried with him a walking stick that looked as if it’d been lifted from the set of a Hobbit filming and a swell hat to ward off the morning chill.

Both guys, it should be noted, wore broad smiles. I smiled back at both, too.

Why?

The obvious first reason was to mark New Year’s Day, a time for renewal of hope and fresh starts.

But there’s another, an open secret each knows well.

Winston-Salem has an outstanding (and well-maintained) parks system. Salem Lake and nearby Quarry Park headline the city’s offerings. Tanglewood Park, hard by the mighty Yadkin, is the crown jewel of Forsyth County’s parks.

Greensboro is no slouch, either. Country Park is an active place. Neighboring Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is stunning. Stroll through sometime and learn about a key battle and Greensboro’s place in Revolutionary War history.

Greensboro, too, has more than 100-miles in its outstanding greenway system. A particularly scenic stretch passes right through the battleground park and heads north toward watershed lakes and Bur-Mil Park.

The point? Your tax dollars are working.

There’s nothing sexy about reliable water service and garbage pickup; we get billed for those services. And few people look forward to seeing police or firefighters roll up outside. If public safety shows up, odds are something bad - or at least off-putting - is afoot.

It’s a New Year. Get out of the house; you won’t regret it.

Ask John Dell or Mick Scott. They know.

Answers and explanations, please

It’s hard to know what’ll come of it - the forecast here is for hemming, hawing, some bluster and a slight chance of apology - but Duke Energy officials are scheduled this morning to give a briefing to regulators with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Under ordinary circumstances, such a meeting sounds like a potential cure for insomnia.

Not today, though. Not with questions (and an undercurrent of discontent) still swirling in the wake of Duke’s decision to implement rolling blackouts across the state during last week’s Arctic Blast that dropped feels-like temperatures into the single digits.

The decision itself, on paper, made sense. Conservation by forcibly curbing demand likely prevented larger, longer blackouts as the grid labored to keep up with surges.

But doing so with little or no warning in the age of instant communication via text messaging, e-mail and social media is a bad look. So, too, was having some of the company’s generators offline, as it has been admitted.

Keep all that in mind next time Duke asks for a rate hike.

New Congress

Part formality and part pageantry, members of the new Congress will be officially sworn in at noon today.

Of interest to us, particularly in the western reaches of the Triad, will be newly minted U.S. Sen. Ted Budd of Davie County.

Budd, you will recall, beat handily Democrat Cherie Beasley in November in a race to follow retiring Sen. Richard Burr - Wake Forest alum, the pride of Winston-Salem and a guy who’s surely saved a mint by never wearing or buying socks.

In the spirit of fresh starts and new beginnings in a New Year, the extended staff here at Two Things wishes Sen. Budd well.

And remember this: whether or not you voted for Budd, reserve a healthy part of job performance judgment on how well his office does with constituent service.

Helping fix passport problems, forwarding timely and well-earned nominations to the service academies, arranging for delivery of ceremonial flags flown over the Capitol - someone actually spends all day running flags up and down over the complex to provide as gifts - and helping smooth out snafus with Social Security or veterans’ benefits matter far more than passing political gas into every bank of microphones.