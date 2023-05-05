Happy Friday. The countdown is on; eyes on the prize.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Republicans holding absolute power in the General Assembly passed a 12-week abortion ban in head-spinning fashion.

The House voted 71-46 late Wednesday to approve the measure; the Senate followed Thursday with another 29-20 vote along party lines.

And as was expected, GOP lawmakers were quick to hail its passage as a “compromise,” which, in the strictest sense of the word, it was.

Still, absolutists on either end of a personal and divisive issue grumbled, of course.

The far-right wanted a ban on abortions once an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Liberals, the tin-eared among them at least, still insist on using the strident term “abortion on demand.”

“We talked about everything — what went too far, what didn’t go far enough — and where we could finally come to a consensus was 12 weeks,” said state Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, who helped negotiate the 46-page bill.

Trouble is, consensus was hammered out behind closed doors among Republicans only. Zero input from Democrats was allowed, and precious little actual debate took place on the floor.

Which is to be expected with legally rigged election outcomes in enough districts to where the GOP supermajority can treat Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto as a mere speed bump.

“Republican leadership has once again schemed behind closed doors and silenced the voices of both members of the public and members of the state legislature in order to force a harmful abortion ban down our throats,” state Sen. Dan Blue and Rep. Robert Reives, who are both Democrats, said in a statement. “North Carolinians believe in freedom, including the freedom to decide if and when to start a family.”

The 12-week ban isn’t nearly as extreme as what’s been passed in some other states where the hard-core fringe only grudgingly allowed exceptions for rape and incest. And data compiled by the state Department of Health and Human Services shows that nearly 90 percent of all abortions performed in 2020 in North Carolina were at or before 12 weeks.

The bet, of course, was that a one-sided ‘compromise’ might tamp down backlash at the ballot box.

Hastily organized demonstrations did break out at the Legislature and drew a predictable crowd of outraged and ambitious politicians including Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, who’s been sizing up Cooper’s term-limited seat for eight years.

Protests notwithstanding, the speedy turnaround represents a frightening (and demoralizing) master class in how to run roughshod over opposition.

Hole up and work out details of a thorny bill in private. Bypass normal procedures involving committee hearings and pesky public hearings. Rush it through in 48 hours and head home on Friday.

And if for some reason the strategy failed and massive, loud protests broke out, legislative plotters slipped an ace up their sleeve earlier this year: a vaguely worded “anti-rioting” law that allows police to scoop up demonstrators at protests they deem violent, hold them for up to 24 hours and charge them with felonies — even if they didn’t participate in “rioting.”

That law was passed in reaction to 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Bottle up debate on one end and brook no dissent on the other.

In a purely political sense, it was disciplined and brilliant. Even if it is anti-democratic.

Cyclist dies following crash

GREENSBORO — Questions that may never be answered remain following news that a 35-year man died from injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Eric Baldwin, Greensboro police said in a news release, died Tuesday.

He’d been hit on U.S. 29 near Joe Brown Drive about 9:15 p.m. Monday while trying to cross northbound lanes. A 28-year-old Virginia woman, police said, was driving.

How much of a factor did speed play? Was Baldwin wearing anything reflective? Did he have lights on his bicycle? Was he wearing a helmet? Would it have made any difference?

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. No charges — or citations for that matter — have been issued.

It may be that there’s no fault, legally speaking, to be assigned. It’s no stretch to think that the young woman might be racked by guilt and that Baldwin’s family is anguished as well.