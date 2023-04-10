Happy Monday.

Pandora’s Box, if it wasn’t before, is well and truly open now.

They were easy to miss, coming as they did on Good Friday but dueling decisions by federal court judges about access to abortion drug mifepristone further roiled a confusing, emotional and contentious issue.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge in Texas notable mostly for activist anti-abortion views, blocked FDA approval of mifepristone given under the Clinton administration.

Kacsmaryk, perhaps aware of the backlash to come, paused his ruling until Friday to allow for the inevitable appeal.

Less than an hour later, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice ordered the FDA to continue allowing access to the medication in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Confused? You bet.

It sets in motion another high-stakes clash in the U.S. Supreme Court and opens the door in theory to 50 states having 50 different sets of laws about abortion access.

The test in North Carolina comes in the form of House Bill 533, introduced last week.

If passed - remember, the party switch by Rep. Cottingham of Charlotte means Republicans have veto-proof majorities in the state House and Senate - the bill would allow abortion only in cases when a woman’s life is in danger.

HB 533 passed on first reading - lip service to its GOP sponsors - and shuffled off to gather dust in a committee.

Politically speaking, the bill may well serve as a comparative stalking horse so that when someone else comes along with a bill that says abortions are OK through, say, six or 13 weeks the new proposal can be sold as compromise or an act of moderation.

Pay attention to the direction the Legislature moves in debating whether - by how much, really - to limit access to abortion.

It could be a true test of who’s really in charge in Raleigh. A “compromise” of limiting access to abortion at 13 weeks sets North Carolina up as relatively moderate when compared to other Southern states.

New state motto, salable to relocating businesses uninterested in extremes: Volunteer to move ... We're not Tennessee!

Wellness Days

GREENSBORO - N.C. A &T State University has suffered through a terrible few weeks.

Deja Reeves, an 18-year-old student from Chicago, was shot to death on Sullivan Street just ½ mile off campus earlier this month.

And just days prior, a 27-year-old man named Brendan Bentley was arrested March 26 on campus with a frightening array of weapons including two handguns, two shotguns, a rifle, a crossbow, a machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, a blow dart gun, brass knuckles and pepper spray in his car.

Court documents indicate that Bentley told Greensboro police he was afraid of being kidnapped by a religious cult and living in his car.

He’s now free on bond but has received a stern judicial admonishment to stay away from A&T - for whatever that’s worth - and hopefully getting help with mental-health concerns.

In response to those incident, university officials wisely canceled classes today and Tuesday for “Wellness Days” - time for students, faculty and staff to reflect and focus energy on things that might put minds at ease.

Obviously there is more than can be done. A&T could, for example, purchase the off-campus complex known as The Cottages where Reeves was killed. She was the fourth student fatally injured at the Cottages since 2016.

GIS location tools

WINSTON-SALEM - At first blush, the small announcement that the parks departments in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will be installing emergency signs along greenways and trails seems a no brainer.

(Strange but true aside: In the city, the department is officially “Recreation and Parks;” the county calls it “Parks & Recreation.”)

Anyhow, the signs aren’t just signs. They’ll use GIS technology - science for dropping a pin on your exact location - so that EMTs and first responders can find people faster in the event of an emergency.

If you think it won’t matter, look at some of the memorials set up in the trees along Salem Lake. Minutes can make a difference.