Marvelous Friday in store.

Luis Davila — Tuikitraka to some in his neighborhood — knows full well that people stare at him. Some laugh or point, too.

Wearing brightly grease paint on his face and oversized polka-dot shoes in 90-degree heat will do that.

But as eye-popping as the costume is, it’s another part of his act that really grabs attention: Who could possibly look away from a fire-breathing clown? Near a busy intersection?

“I (grew up) in the circus,” said Tuikitraka with the assistance of a translator. “A lot of people judge me. But this is what I know.”

Pencil-pushers and policymakers at City Hall who require permits to beg may disagree, but Tuikitraka shouldn’t be considered a panhandler.

He’s not holding a hand-lettered sign proclaiming himself a disabled veteran or selling a load of bunk about running out of gas.

Rather, Tuikitraka is a street performer. He’s trying to survive, supplementing his income by entertaining.

(Tuikitraka, by the way, is a stage name. And no, I didn’t ask about his immigration status. Not my job and none of my business. Anyone with stones enough to try for something better should be admired, not scorned or belittled.)

On random days, he stands on blacktop parking lots that literally melt under clunky clown shoes. He carries an assortment of bowling pins for juggling, a portable speaker to play Latin American music and yeah, a fuel can and an array of torches.

He displays no signs and doesn’t ask for anything. That said, if someone who’s stopped to watch — or snap a photo — offers a few bucks, Tuikitraka isn’t going to turn it down.

I stumbled across him by dumb luck. Call it an occupational hazard, but it’s impossible to look past a fire-breathing street artist.

But Google translate and high-school Spanglish will only carry a guy so far. So after watching a bumbling attempt to cross the language barrier, customers (and employees) in a business behind Tuikitraka’s impromptu outdoor stage stepped in to help.

“He’s from Honduras,” said Daniel Rivera, a store clerk who had been enjoying the show. “He says he’s been here for six weeks.”

Tuikitraka learned the tricks of the trade, Rivera said, in the circus — a family business. In addition to the fire-breathing and juggling, Tuikitraka said he can perform a trapeze act and make balloon animals for children.

With no prompting, Tuikitraka offered the reason why a man would stand outside under a blistering sun with grease paint running down his neck and hands turned black from smoke and fire.

“I have a wife and three kids,” he said, opening his phone so he could happily show a stranger photos of his wife and kids.

His explanation was simple and from the heart. It was moving. And what he said next caused a moment of introspective gratitude for what most of us take for granted, though it was gifted simply by where we were born.

“My father always told (me) to do 100 percent of everything,” Tuikitraka said. “This country is the best opportunity. I am really blessed.”

Not a regular Friday at the park

GREENSBORO — It’ll look (and sound) like a regular minor-league baseball game tonight when the Winston-Salem Dash play the Grasshoppers of Greensboro.

Peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jack will cause gastrointestinal distress. Expensive beers will heat to near boiling before the second sip, and young men eager for a crack at the big leagues will put on a show.

And more likely than not, the vast majority of those in the stands at First National Bank Field won’t have the first clue where either team stacks up in the standings.

Perfectly understandable with minor-league ball.

But this go-round on an ordinary Friday carries a purpose.

Fans who turn out to what’s unimaginatively billed in some quarters as “the Battle of I-40” are asked to help replenish the supplies (and coffers) used by the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Donations of canned goods are welcomed and encouraged. Cash and checks — for those who still use those bits of paper antiquity — will help, too.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.