A question often asked before and after a city flexes municipal muscle in annexing additional square miles and, by extension, more than a few unhappy new residents about to see big increases in tax bills.

What’s in it for me?

It’s a fair question, to be sure, as the owner of a $200,000 house in, say, unincorporated Forsyth County would see her/his/their property tax bill nearly double from $1,355.60 a year to $2,677.60.

(The same math applies in Guilford County should Greensboro come knocking.)

The short list of answers might include, but are not limited to, city police and fire protection, municipal garbage and recycling collection, street maintenance and water/sewer connections that come with a nice bill attached.

So why bring all this up now?

Because later this morning, Mayor Allen Joines and some members of City Council will be flexing ceremonial muscles at a ribbon-cutting for Long Creek Park — basically a bone tossed to residents of Pfafftown following their contentious forced annexation in 2006.

Petitions, court battles and lobbying legislators didn’t work and some residents — particularly after doing the math — felt they’d been wronged.

It took six years (and more than $1 million) to finish the park after the city bought 164 acres that once housed the private Long Creek Club on Bethania-Tobaccoville Road in 2017.

A new park, with an overhauled pool and gobs of open spaces, might not do much to make up for feelings bruised by a forced annexation 16 years ago. (The Legislature did away with forced annexations in 2011).

But it's something — even after tax bills nearly doubled.

Flying high with job creation

GREENSBORO — Not that we’re ever likely to fly on one - private jets are for the gilded class — but the news that Honda Aircraft Co. will build longer-range versions of its light aircraft in the Triad is welcome nonetheless.

This we knew.

Honda announced last month that it would produce something called the HondaJet 2600 model in Guilford County and that Honda Aircraft, with headquarters in Greensboro, would be investing some $56 million in Guilford County.

For working stiffs, that should translate to 280 new jobs with an average minimum annual salary of $88,700 — $31,000 more than the county average — a data point gleefully touted by Gov. Roy Cooper the other day.

The new model plane can carry up to 11 occupants and has the ability to fly nonstop across the continental United States.

Sounds swell.

But most of the rest of us can still look forward to cramped seats in economy, delays, cancellations, layovers and out-of-the way connections.