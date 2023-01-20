Two Things: Asking different questions, searching for a new police chief and a celebration

Ready or not, Friday here we go.

The usual unanswerable questions boiled over in the chorus of angry and frustrated voices in the wake of a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem.

Again.

This time, according to charging documents, a 74-year-old convicted felon named William Preston Drake is alleged to have fired a .40-caliber handgun into the Burke Street Pub early Friday. A 30-year-old man named Kane Jacob Bowen was killed and another, Makenzie Dalton, 22, was wounded.

Neither victim was the intended target.

That follows the death of a child, 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales, who was shot Sunday afternoon in a city park in what police weirdly called a “ group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation.”

The questions, this time addressed directly to city officials and in an indirect way to the next chief of police at a public forum Thursday evening, legitimately raised issues of public safety and an acute shortage of actual working cops on the street.

(The city is down 141 sworn police out of a force budgeted for more than 500. That’s about 25 percent, so if a uniform doesn’t show up within 4 minutes over some kid rifling the console in your car for change, there you go.)

But a bigger - and quieter - issue that few power discuss openly was dragged into the light by Cynthia Dixon, the special populations coordinator in career and technical education for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Students - kids - get jumped into gangs as young as the fifth and sixth grades. “It’s difficult for them to get out,” Dixon said.

Teachers and school counselors know.

Accounts of brazen gang-related violence, more likely true than not, flaring in the reawakened downtown seep into public discourse. Do read the comments on social media.

The proprietors of saloons and restaurants know. Barflies and the young people so prized by demographers know, too.

Those things lead to one word questions - How? Why? - impossible to answer in a soundbite.

And that leads to one more query applicable to the killing on Burke Street and plenty of other gun atrocities.

Where’d the gun come from?

An answer may come somewhere down the line and perhaps be revealed as a footnote in some future court proceeding.

Perhaps a smash-and-grab artist boosted it from a careless gun owner who left it in the car. Or some mope traded a semi-automatic for dope. Or a kid lifted his dad’s registered gun and took it to school.

Find out who supplied the gun and charge him (or her), too. Increase the penalties, depending on the severity of the crime committed with that weapon, to something with teeth.

Go after the suppliers the same way we do dope wholesalers.

Just a thought.

Filling a tough job

WINSTON-SALEM - At some point today, city officials will announce the names of finalists to ascend to the corner office at the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A forum, referenced above, held at the St. John CME Church Thursday, afforded the community an opportunity to have a say-so. Some 60 people availed themselves of the chance.

The guess here is that the list will include an in-house candidate (or two), a known entity who’s served the city for years; outside candidates from somewhere nearby, perhaps with experience leading a smaller department; and maybe a dark horse preaching something other than the usual transparency pledges and the obvious need for more bodies.

Recent history tells us the next chief will serve for about five years, long enough to get a nice bump in pensions. Sometimes that results in competent but undynamic chairwarmers and other times we see someone more vocal.

The vote here - and it doesn’t for much - is to go younger and look at someone with the energy, vision and time to truly lead for longer than a pension bump. Stability starts at the top.

Whoever those finalists may be, interested parties can eyeball them at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a public meeting at the Salem Lake Marina.

Honey, where's my tux?

In other, definitely more fun news, the RiverRun International Film Festival is marking its 25th anniversary this weekend with - what else? A party.

Hard to believe a quarter century has passed. It’s been so far a fun ride, a different sort of thing that injects life into town - and cash into tills.

The party is scheduled for Saturday from 6:30 to 9 pm at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Food, drink and a silent auction are on the docket.

Tickets can be had here: https://riverrunfilm.com/a-silver-celebration-riverrun-25/

The actual festival is scheduled for April 13-22. Can’t wait.