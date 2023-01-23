Two Things: Avoiding the flab-alanche and a new road finally opens

Monday? So soon?

A variation of a familiar question hung in the air over the weekend during a brief lull in the music at the RamKat, Winston-Salem’s finest live venue.

I’d run into a friend not seen in a good long while, and as has become custom on these sorts of occasions, posed this one: Seriously, dude. Are you OK? Have you been ill?

It’d become a semi common query last year - I’d dropped the equivalent of a stout third-grader who in the mid-70s might have worn “Husky Plus” drawers - and so people not seen for a while tended toward stunned.

And any of them who’d seen the prior eating habits, which diet books might call “Post Modern Disposal Unit,” were forgiven for thinking the grayer and much thinner guy in front of them had run face first into a dread medical condition.

I mention all this not as a humblebrag (OK, maybe a little) but as an encouragement to anybody with the gumption to stick with vows to change made this time of year.

A subscription renewal reminder sent via e-mail by the makers of a heavily advertised app called Noom created the wormhole. That and a slight holiday-driven backslide on the scale that, if left unchecked, threatened to turn into a full-blown Flab-alanche.

(Aside to the makers of the App: You’ll have better luck on the renewals by using better math. That last ditch pitch to change the terms of a subscription from $159 annually to the “better” $19 a month is a farce. But we digress.)

Anyhow, the message here is that three weeks in, if you’ve made a stab at meaningful changes, stick with it even if there have been a few roadblocks.

If I can drop a third-grader, anyone can.

Now, let’s move along to Two (More Important) Things.

Ring road envy

GREENSBORO - If you like a little background noise during the pre-dawn prep for the work week, chances are you’ve heard this one.

But it bears reporting nonetheless.

The final stretch of Greensboro’s $500 million Urban Loop is scheduled to open to actual motorists today sometime after lunch - and the ribbon-cutting dignitaries have cleared out of the way.

It’s a big-honking deal - see what we did there … honking? - for the city as a ring road, even one planned since the late 1960s, is a milestone for any medium-sized town with real designs on well-managed growth and smooth commutes.

The first parts of the road opened in 2002 and construction continued apace since then to provide more efficient ways to get around town.

The project wasn’t without hassles and delays. Name a road construction project that’s not. The good people in certain parts of Forsyth County will see your bellyaching and raise you one Beltway that’s only recently become semi-usable.

Nevertheless, congratulations to the Gate City. We’re only semi-jealous over here on this side of K Vegas.

A worthy nominee

WINSTON-SALEM - In the grand scheme, big picture, whatever you’d like to call it, the recent call seeking nominees for the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Walk of Fame is on its face small potatoes.

There are bigger issues.

Still, in a place that for decades has billed (and marketed) itself as some version of the City of Arts, it’s an important gesture.

And so it is that the city is seeking nominations for deceased residents who have made a significant contribution in music, dance, theater, writing, visual arts, motion pictures, TV or radio.

Here’s one, if it hasn’t been suggested already: Miriam McCarter, who along with her husband, took an abandoned building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and turned it into Special Occasions, a bookstore and cultural touchstone. It featured book signings with well known authors (Dr. Maya Angelou) and community toy and blood drives. She passed away earlier this month. She was 82.