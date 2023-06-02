Handsome Friday in store. Take lunch al fresco.

It didn’t take a forensic accountant — or an ophthalmologist for that matter — to see how eye-popping Toyota North America’s investment in its North Carolina electric-vehicle battery plant truly is.

Toyota announced that it’d be putting an additional $2.1 billion into the project, raising the total investment to $5.9 billion.

That’s a staggering amount.

Indeed, the battery plant is the largest single economic-development project commitment in state history. When complete, the plant is expected to employ some 2,100.

It comes at a cost, though, as state and local governments offered some $435 million in performance-based incentives.

The incentive package is one of the largest in state history, topped only by the $846 million offered to Apple for offices in Wake County and a data center in Catawba County.

The numbers, head-spinning though they may be, represent something else, however.

After 30-some years of futility, North Carolina decision-makers finally bagged a buffalo — one academic’s term for a large automotive-plant project.

To name names, a long, sad line of legislators, governors and economic-development types have pursued Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, GM, Audi, Hyundai and Volvo.

Though they were far from alone — the name Dell still rings out around here — auto companies learned early on how to play one state off another in bidding wars.

The first, which would set a tone for decades, came in 1993 when the Legislature offered Mercedes-Benz $109 million in incentives to entice the German automaker to build a $300 million factory on a former dairy farm in Alamance County.

Then Alabama came along and dropped a then-record $253 million in tax breaks and capital investment at the feet of Mercedes Benz.

“We sort of laughed about Alabama — they gave away half the state, something we would never do,” said then-state Sen. David Hoyle, D-Gaston, in 2005 during a discussion about megadeals and what amounts to corporate welfare. “They signed contracts with Alabama DOT to buy all these vehicles and trucks. We laughed about whether you’d see a construction crew riding down the road in a Mercedes-Benz.”

Alabama had the last laugh. Studies suggested that the state eventually reaped more than 70,000 jobs related to that one deal.

The swings-and-misses continued for North Carolina.

South Carolina landed BMW in a 1994 deal that goosed the Greenville-Spartanburg area. That success (largesse?) led Volvo in 2015 to pick South Carolina over North Carolina and Georgia for a $500 million plant.

Some $200 million in incentives probably didn’t hurt. S.C. officials estimated that annual economic impact on their state to be around $4.8 billion.

You have to spend some to make some, am-I-right?

“We’re going to be working … to recruit automotive manufacturing to North Carolina,” said Gov. Pat McCrory in a 2015 gathering of business leaders in Greensboro.

It took six more years for Toyota North America to take the lure, but here we are celebrating a $5.9 billion investment in an electric-vehicle battery plant that sets up well for the foreseeable future.

It’s not an auto-manufacturing plant per-se. But it fits the “buffalo” definition and North Carolina has finally bagged one.

41 percent? C'mon ...

GREENSBORO — Bless their hearts.

Teachers — all public-school employees for that matter — deserve better.

But holy cow, that 41-percent increase in the Guilford County Schools operating budget that the Board of Education asked commissioners for is, in a word, bonkers.

The annual financial dance of 1,000 veils is underway, of course, as various local agencies — sheriff’s departments, school systems etc. - lobby commissioners for more, more, more.

Showing up to public hearings to plead their case is a time-honored tactic. A rally before Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners illustrates the point.

“We are the backbone of the schools,” said Loretta Bennett, the lead custodian at Christine Joyner Greene Education Center.

Presumably speaking for all school employees, Bennett isn’t wrong.

But 41 percent?

It didn’t take long for County Manager Michael Halford to open up a fire hose of cold water, either, as he recommends no increase in funding.

A 41 percent increase “far exceeds the estimated resources available to the county next fiscal year,” he wrote in his budget proposal.

We understand the concept of negotiation — make a big ask, fall back to some sort of compromise — and of making a splash to attract the attention of a sleepy, disinterested public.

Perhaps a more reasonable ask is in order.