The new owners of that giant brown Arby’s sign — a beacon for those unafraid of fast-food gastrointestinal distress — didn’t buy it on a whim.

Nor were they motivated by an odd loyalty to thinly sliced roast beef.

Christy Cox Spencer and Will Spencer were moved by a shared passion for historic preservation in all its forms.

That includes a fondness for architecture, historic places, notable people who helped build the community and yes, pop art fueled by a strong sense of nostalgia.

Beauty, you see, really is in the eyes (and guts) of the beholder.

Husband and wife couldn’t help but notice the uproar in certain segments of the community as word spread last month that the fast-food restaurant, operating on Knollwood Street since 1968, was closing.

Who didn’t?

A handful of folks lamented the loss of easy access to the food even though other, newer locations around town would be open.

Most of the reaction, however, came because of that iconic hat, one of perhaps 100 left in the country.

So when an opportunity to buy that giant brown cowboy hat hawking delicious roast beef samwiches popped up, the Spencers leaped. The plan is to put it up near the Winston Cup Museum and buildings they’ve restored on Industry Hill on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“The truth is, if we don’t see the value in our history and we allow buildings to be torn down and stories to pass away with the older generations, then we lose a part of what makes us unique,” Cox Spencer said.

A timely reminder

GREENSBORO — Set aside for a moment the rich irony of the state auditor — an office led for the time being by Beth Wood, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hit-and-run crash in connection to a crash involving a state-owned vehicle — investigating allegations about the misuse of public vehicles by Guilford County Schools officials.

Focus instead on the merits of the report.

The auditor faulted school administrators for not keeping records about how vehicles in the building-services department were used, saying that the omission made it difficult to look into alleged personal use of SUVs assigned to school employees.

Members of the Board of Education, in a letter sent in response, said that the employees know that publicly owned vehicles are not supposed to be used for personal errands and did nothing wrong.

Either way, the auditor’s report can serve as a reminder about the use of government owned cars — and accountability.

Wood, remember, pleaded guilty to hit and run for driving a Toyota sedan assigned to her into a parked car following a holiday party in Raleigh. She paid some $7,700 for damages and towing charges and owned up to her lapse in judgment.

“You made a big mistake,” Wake District Court Judge Louis Meyer said. “We all do make mistakes, and it's important that we pay for our mistakes and remedy our mistakes. And I believe you've done that here with the full restitution for the state damages to the state vehicle and the damages to the other vehicle.”

Different day, same delay

WINSTON-SALEM — It’d be easy, understandable even, to nod off after hearing the N.C. Department of Transportation about …. wait for it … closing travel lanes and ramps along Interstate 40 tonight for bridge rehabilitation and preservation.

It’s not as if it’s the first time DOT has let us in on that; it’s at least the third time in recent weeks that motorists driving along I-40 between Peters Creek Parkway to U.S. 52 will run into delays caused by closing two lanes and the onramp from Peters Creek to I-40 East.

Crews will close the lanes at 8 p.m. tonight and reopen them Friday about 5 a.m.

No word on when the work will be finished.