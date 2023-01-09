Two Things: Bet on yourself, Go Frogs and fish to your heart's content

Monday, huh?

Low-lying roads aren’t the only place fog gathered this lovely AM.

Any other year, odds are that we here at Two Things World HQ would not be watching tonight’s NFL-with-Training-Wheels national championship.

I prefer the pro game, though with the onset of the NIL era - and this likely puts me at odds with the larger college crowd - finally seeing young adults closer to full participation in the free marketplace warms the cockles of my red-blooded capitalist heart.

Transfer where you want, when you want, to compete and reap the rewards. Betting on yourself is the American way.

And so it is that we’ll be pulling for TCU, specifically because of Jamoi Hodge, a ‘19 graduate of Reynolds High, who will be starting for the Horned Frogs.

(Other than the Fighting Pickles at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts or the Banana Slugs of UC-Santa Cruz, Horned Frogs might be the coolest nickname in college.)

Anyhow, after an untimely knee injury at Reynolds looked to have derailed his hopes of playing big-time college football, backed himself in a big way by enrolling at Independence Community College in Kansas.

Hodge parlayed his one-year at a Last Chance U - in his case it was more like Springboard State - into a shot at TCU where he’ll play on the biggest stage possible tonight.

“I always knew when I was younger that my dream was to play at a Power Five school,” Hodge told Journal sportsdude John Dell last week. “So I always knew that I could do that. And then especially coming out of high school, I didn’t see the offers, but I knew if I could just the chance I could do it.”

Did he ever.

The 21-year-old has a legitimate shot at the nakedly professional game.

And after seeing his self-bet pay off so well, DraftKings or one of those other ubiquitous gambling operations really ought to throw some NIL dough his way.

Go Frogs.

Now, Two Things.

A wet harbinger

Even though the temperatures have mostly returned to seasonal normals, the taxpaying public continues shelling out to cover damages caused by the most recent incursion of Arctic air.

The city of Winston-Salem is scheduled to close southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue today between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete roadway repairs.

The underlying cause, broken water mains, were fixed last week but some paving and surface work remains.

An inconvenience? Yes. An unanticipated capital expense? Yup. Something we’ll see more of in coming years? More than likely.

Climate change is real. And this sort of damage to infrastructure caused by wild fluctuations in weather patterns would seem to be Exhibit A of how a global issue becomes very, very local.

Cash and lovely prizes

Since betting on oneself appears to be today’s theme, here’s one for Greensboro fishers and retirees with a lot of free time.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the 2023 “Big Bass Battle.”

(Try saying that fast three times. With a mouthful of crackers.)

Interested parties are invited to plunk down a $25 entry free and fish to their heart’s content at Lake Brant, Lake Higgins and Lake Townsend in the Gate City’s watershed.

The biggest haul nets an array of prizes including a t-shirt, an annual pass to use the lakes and an entry in a larger fishing contest that has a $1,000 prize.

No word on whether one of those mounted fish that sings Christmas song was considered.