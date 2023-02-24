Bob Richardson knew a professional photographer was coming to snap his picture the other day.

(OK. OK. OK. So it was no pro. It was a garden-variety goof with an iPhone. So sue me.)

Anyhow, rather than worrying over his hair or wardrobe choice - Richardson is, shall we say, decidedly unfussy - he spent more time digging out the exact right prop.

The cover to Bruce Springsteen’s 1978 classic “Darkness on the Edge of Town”

Why, perchance?

Because Richardson is a Springsteen fanatic, has been for decades and, through the kindness of a complete stranger, he’ll be taking his entire family to see the Boss next month in Greensboro.

But he’s no ordinary fan-boy.

His passion runs deeper than a teenage connection to “Born to Run” - and for good reason.

“I’m an alcoholic and an addict,” he said matter-of-factly. “In 1997 I was in a halfway house in Reidsville, North Carolina.

“I saw that cassette in the public and put it in my Walkman. Remember those? I hadn’t heard the song ‘Factory’ in 10 years. But as soon as I did, I knew I was going to get better.”

(“Factory” is what its title implies, a song about a working man punching the clock day after day after day.)

These days, Richardson works as an addiction counselor. It’s hardly a lucrative way to earn a living, but he gets by.

But Springsteen tickets, starting $175 per, would have been an outrageous purchase.

Plus, the Boss - once revered as the American working-class balladeer - has been subject to harsh but fair criticism for his support of “dynamic ticket pricing.

Personally, I’d call it unfettered capitalism, an artist demanding to be paid what the free market allows. But that’s neither here nor there.

“Ticket prices are ridiculous. I was torn between being (ticked) off at him and (ticked) off at Ticketmaster,” Richardson said. “I wasn’t going to go.”

Then at a friend’s suggestion, he took a flier, wrote his story and Tweeted it at a nonprofit called Brucefunds.org - a website that matches people willing to donate tickets with fans who can’t afford to go.

Ordinarily, it’s a crapshoot. The wait can be weeks or months, and someone selected might not even find out until the day of the show.

Richardson, after tweeting why Bruce Springsteen meant so much to him, learned within hours that some kind soul he’ll likely never meet would give him four tickets so he could take his family.

So for the 19th time since 1975, Bob Richardson will be taking in a Bruce Springsteen concert that he’d all but written off thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

“Bruce pulled me through. I’m an addict and an alcoholic,” he said. “Bruce pulled me through that and it was profound, personal and important.”

Solutions start with acknowledgment

GREENSBORO - In a nod to a trending problem certain to grow larger, city leaders are turning more of their attention to affordable housing.

Earlier this week, City Council approved allocating $1 million from its share of American Relief Plan funds to build affordable housing units in an area damaged by a tornado five years ago.

And they’re planning a series of conversations over the next month to begin talking about a community land trust - creating eight zones for redevelopment on parcels that are vacant, have been abandoned or in tax abatement.

Acknowledging a problem is the first step toward dealing with one.

The fearsome Section 106

WINSTON-SALEM - It takes a minute to cut through the jargon, acronym soup and technical citations, but it sounds as if the city is moving toward demolishing the Cleveland Avenue Homes Public Housing Complex and starting over.

A four paragraph announcement, slid out Thursday afternoon via social media, indicates that city officials are seeking public comments on redevelopment of the Cleveland Avenue homes and “its effects on historic properties.”

The brief announcement cites HOME, CDBG and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, whatever those are, and the need to “prepare a memorandum of agreement that will outline the actions needed to mitigate effects to the historic property.”

Best I can tell, the Cleveland Avenue homes are considered historic due to their connection to New Deal-era policies.

And it seems as if bulldozers are going to roll eventually.

One caution, though, that we’re sure city officials have already considered: listen first to the residents and nail down details about relocation before sweating Section 106.