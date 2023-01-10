Two Things: Big Brother is back, farewell to a solid civic servant and more infrastructure woes

Tuesday. Just plain, old Tuesday. Meh.

Don’t look now but Winston-Salem just officially joined Greensboro - and many other locales across the state - in adding, at least temporarily, automated license plate readers around the city.

The move shouldn’t come as any sort of surprise; the honorables have been kicking tires on the new technology since at least late summer.

Patrice Toney, an assistant city manager, said when the trial balloon first went up that officials planned “more community engagement and outreach” before going ahead with the installation of 24 cameras around the city.

But as anyone who’s observed closely machinations of local government, that’s a standard CYA move. Decision makers knew darn good and well they were going to let Flock Safety of Atlanta put in the cameras.

Why? For openers, Flock (and Axon Enterprises of Arizona) is going to pay the city $71,000 to participate in the program.

The idea was pitched this way: the automated plate readers would record tag numbers and compare them to a database of wanted criminals or persons of interest.

Who’d be against that, right?

Greensboro, as mentioned, is already hip deep in the pilot program. Without providing specifics - like, say, names, criminal charges and/or convictions - the company and Greensboro police said the cameras thwarted a kidnapping.

State law allows law enforcement to collect license plate data and keep it for 90 days. Officials also swear that they’re not being used to identify people inside the cars or access personal information.

Mm-hm.

“Perhaps at some point that network could become so intrusive that the network as a whole would raise legal concerns, even if the various component parts individually were lawful,” said Jeff Welty, a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill.

So what’s in it for Flock and Axon? The companies aren’t doing this out of the goodness of their corporate little hearts.

The guess here is they want officials to subscribe, buy more cameras, software and gear and wire American cities from stem to stern.

Sound familiar? It should.

Remember the red-light cameras that were all the rage in cities 20-odd years ago? They were going to rake in dough from motorists and pay for themselves, too.

Winston-Salem, thanks to the late, unique and thoughtful state Sen. Ham Horton, never had red-light cameras. He refused to allow them here, calling them “unsporting” and a Big Brother-type overreach of technology.

Greensboro, however, did use them but ended the program in 2005 when state courts ruled the law required cities to give 90 percent of the revenue collected to local schools.

Studies showed that there was an uptick in safety; drivers knew the cameras were there and tended toward caution.

But as it turned out, the companies supplying the cameras were taking too big a bite out of the cash pile generated by the tickets. Greed got in the way of the 90 percent threshold.

Will something similar happen with the latest foray into high-tech snooping?

Hard to say. It’s early yet. But the inch-by-inch incursion bears watching.

Now, Two Things.

Well-earned retirement

The retirement of longtime Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity, announced Monday afternoon, looked and sounded like new only policy wonks or over caffeinated civic boosters would like.

Ordinary taxpayers, who use city parks, roads and sanitation services while hoping to never need a cop or a firetruck, may not know Garrity from Dudley Watts. (Hint: Watts works for Forsyth County.)

In the grand scheme, that’s probably a good thing.

To use an apt analogy, a city manager, a great one, ought to be more workhorse than show pony. That would more aptly describe the politicians who run for office.

Managers - and more precisely, the people they hire to actually run cities - need to be skilled in providing details and information to decision makers, adept at quietly steering them to making sound choices and able to read the larger room in terms of setting spending priorities.

Garrity, folks, was really, really good at all three. He was - is - responsive, never ducked a question no matter how uncomfortable and worked really hard.

He was a manager in the best sense of the word and a hard act to follow.

Global issue, local checkbook

Headaches and hassles caused by a continued climatic assault on local infrastructure continues today.

Crews answerable to the N.C. Department of Transportation are closing the left lanes of Interstate 40 near Jonestown Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to shore up failing storm drains.

That follows a weekend of delays that extended into Monday as the city put the finishing touches on road work on busy Silas Creek Parkway necessitated by frozen water pipes in ridiculously frigid weather.

If unchecked, effects of climate change will continue causing capital expenses to increase for everyone.

It gives new meaning - and financial incentive - to an old saying: Think globally, act locally.