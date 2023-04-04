Happy Tuesday.

Anything interesting happening today?

By the end of business, a new entry to a collection of famous booking mugshots could be added when former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Manhattan for … something.

As breathless coverage of Trump’s travel to New York took over the networks, more than a little attention was paid to the subject of the former president’s mugshot.

After all, a president - sitting, standing or former - has never been forced to be fingerprinted and photographed holding an ID placard for booking on criminal charges.

Agree with the charges, whatever they may turn out to be, the occasion is historic.

Would Trump smile? Scowl? Or will he be allowed to skip that part?

That remains to be determined. It’s not as if police need photographs to identify the former president, which is the point of a practice that dates to the days of the daguerreotype.

Some booking mugs, upon public release, have become iconic symbols of something larger. Think Rosa Parks, arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus.

Plenty of mug shots are in widespread circulation for a variety of reasons. And several taken in local jails have made waves.

Consider the photo taken by the feds in the Middle District of North Carolina in 2011 after former Sen. John Edwards was charged with campaign finance violations for paying $1 million to hide an extramarital affair while running for president.

Why was he smiling? Perhaps Edwards sensed the charges wouldn’t stick.

A few are ridiculous. A photo taken in the Forsyth County Detention Center in 2008 of chain-smoking, beer-guzzling golfer John Daly comes to mind.

Daly, recall, was picked up by Winston-Salem’s finest outside a bar on Hanes Mall Boulevard and taken to jail for his own safety when it was determined that his entourage had left him.

And others are just sad, rock-bottom cries for help we pray get answered. A photo of Hope Solo, a former U.S. National Women’s Soccer team star, snapped following her arrest in 2022 for DUI and child abuse in a parking lot outside a Winston-Salem retailer is one such case.

For her and her kids’ sake - they were in the car - one hopes Solo is recovering.

It’s impossible to know where a mug shot of a former president, if it’s taken at all, fits into such a collection.

We’ll know soon enough.

One thing is for certain. Adding a booking mug to such an infamous collection is timeless - but not in the same way as being enshrined in the National Portrait Gallery.

Though it may be more lucrative.

Weather forced delay

WINSTON-SALEM - Not that it should come as any sort of surprise but the Great American Cleanup that had been planned for last Saturday was rescheduled.

That wind was nuts. Picking up trash and debris with gusts up to 45 mph would have been silly.

The event will now take place on Saturday April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful is actively recruiting volunteers to assist with clean-up efforts at local schools, parks, streets and streams.

Trash bags, gloves and reflective vests will be provided, as well as lunch afterward. Volunteers (and groups) can pick a spot to clean or be assigned to one.

See the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful tab on the city’s Website for more information or email georges@cityofws.org

End of the road for local singer

GREENSBORO - In case you missed it because “One Shining Moment” really is your jam, Grimsley High graduate Carlos Rising fell short in his bid to advance Monday night on “The Voice” singing competition.

Rising lost out to Grace West in the show’s “battle rounds” and didn’t nab a judge’s pass to advance.

The 28-year-old performer was gracious in defeat, however.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity you gave me,” he told the judges after the decision had been rendered. “And I’ll remember it forever.”