The neighbors, God love ‘em, work hard in their yard.

The trees and bushes are pruned and trimmed regularly. Leaves that hit the ground in the fall don’t fester for more than a day. And woe be unto any weed with the temerity to poke through the flower beds.

Me? I like grass. Fertilizers, pre-emergents and a finely tuned mower, those things I know. But our natural area contains trees, unruly azaleas and … plastic flowers in decorative pots.

So watching the neighbor drape black fabric over her flower earlier this week caused some bewilderment. Sure the overnight lows would dip but how bad could it really be?

Then I read about Steve Robertson, a farmer whose ability to pay a mortgage and feed a family is tied to the vagaries and variants of weather.

He’s got 7 acres of strawberries - 35 total acres in use for farming - and more than $40,000 invested in his strawberries.

When the temperature dips below freezing, as it will four or five times before the week is out, farmers like Robertson begin to worry.

Some used to spray the crop with water in hope that the ice that formed would protect them; these days farmers use fabric not unlike that used by the neighbor.

(I know all this thanks to the early morning hustle of photographer Walt Unks. He’s quick, loves the outdoors and his natural curiosity is a huge asset for the Journal - and you.)

Anyhow, Robertson spent another $2,000 or so just on fabric to protect the initial investment in strawberries that he hopes will be on sale soon at the family’s roadside stand on Mountain View Road in King.

He’s already lost $2,000 worth of tulip bulbs to a wet winter that normally would be offered at the stand, too.

We’re rooting for farmers like Robertson. That’s a lot of sleepless nights and uncertainty worrying over something completely out of his control.

Buy local.

Development fight goes up a notch

SUMMERFIELD - A high-stakes battle over a sprawling, nearly 1,000-acre development proposal called the Villages of Summerfield Farms just ratcheted up a few notches.

Lawyers, obviously, have been wallet-deep already arguing for developer David Couch and the Village Council, which has voted it down twice.

And over the past couple of weeks, the Legislature started sniffing around, too. The plan calls for a large complex of apartments, townhouses, cottages, traditional houses, restaurants and small stores.

The concern is that the honorables might vote to de-annex the property from the village proper so that the project can proceed.

“I don't know if the plans submitted by a local developer should or should not be approved by the local board," Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger of neighboring Rockingham County said in a statement earlier this month.

“What I do know is the Triad is attracting billions of dollars in new economic development, and as our area continues to grow, additional housing is urgently needed so the nurses, teachers, first responders and construction workers our area relies on can live in the communities they serve.”

And if the presence of lawyers and legislators weren’t enough, lobbyists are about to enter the fray, too.

Summerfield officials are due to announce today which ones they’re hiring, which means that an upcoming town meeting of the Guilford County legislative delegation could get really interesting.

Hope they brought fresh socks

WINSTON- SALEM - My feet hurt just reading about a documentary scheduled to air tonight on PBS North Carolina.

“Journey to Salem” details the story of 400 Salem Academy alumnae and supporters who replicated in 2021 in part or in excruciating whole the original journey of a small band of Moravians who traveled from Bethlehem - the one in Pennsylvania - to Bethabara in 1766.

Nineteen of the original 21 travelers, by the way, were women or young girls who played a role in the founding of Salem Academy.

Ergo the interest from alumnae and friends in replicating the journey as a way to celebrate Salem’s 250th anniversary.

The trip, then and again in 2021, involved 500 miles of walking a colonial trail through Maryland, Virginia and finally to Bethabara.

Most of the academy's supporters walked part of the journey. But five managed the entire thing over 29 days.

Whew.

