Joyous Friday. Chalk another week off.

Grown-ups usually don’t pack laptops in pool bags.

But then again, most adults - at least those who can’t be accused of being classic workaholics - aren’t hip-deep in the business of running for governor.

Perhaps that explains the unusual site of state Treasurer Dale Folwell, an announced candidate for the state’s top executive since March, crunching numbers under an umbrella on an otherwise sun-kissed Saturday afternoon.

It is getting to be serious fund-raising time, after all. Fall behind now and it’s game over for serious candidates.

And Folwell, a Republican, is serious about being a candidate even if too-early poll numbers - and the fundraising totals that go hand-in-glove along with them - may not be to his liking.

How serious?

According to 2023 mid-year, semi-annual campaign finance reports, Folwell loaned his campaign a cool $1 million. With very favorable, 0-percent interest terms, of course.

Even with that loan pushing his total campaign receipts to more than $1.2 million, the state’s chief financial officer is trailing other candidates with far better name recognition.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is far and away the leader on the Republican side of the ledger. The Friends of Mark Robinson committee reported total receipts of more than $2.28 million - some $1.9 million in 22,930 aggregated individual contributions.

Walker 4 NC, the campaign committee backing former GOP Congressman Mark Walker reported total receipts of $553,714.

A fourth Republican candidate, retired health-care executive Jesse Thomas, just filed his organizational papers earlier this month and a fifth, a former state legislator named Andy Wells, loaned his campaign $51,000 to bring his total receipts to a little more than $63,000.

Dwarfing them all, at least in terms of socking away cash, is Attorney General Josh Stein, the only Democrat of note in the race to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper. His campaign has more than $8 million in hand.

Historically, candidates don’t talk about fundraising, loans or finance reports. They pretend the financial horserace isn’t worth discussion and attempt to steer political conversations to issues. Or rivals.

So for smart analysis and insight, we turn to political scientists such as Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College, a keen observer of the state’s political scene.

“With Stein’s and Robinson’s significant numbers, it is the serious start of fundraising for 2024,” Bitzer wrote in an e-mail, “because money helps lay a sufficient foundation for the overall campaign in terms of personnel, organization, advertising and grass-roots operations.

“As we say, ‘money is the mother’s milk of politics,’ and what these numbers tell me is that North Carolina’s gubernatorial contest next year will probably be one of the most expensive in the nation.”

Indeed.

With Cooper barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term, candidates see an open path toward becoming governor.

Unseating a popular incumbent is a big ask - especially in a so-called “purple” state where Democrats and Republicans typically run hard in statewide contests.

(Control of the General Assembly and the state’s congressional delegation, thanks to gerrymandering, is another matter entirely.)

As for the race for governor, the filing of mid-year campaign finance reports indicate that the dash for cash - a reliable predictor of a tsunami of television ads next year - is on.

And the fact that Folwell made his campaign a loan shows that the Winston-Salem native will not go down without a fight.

“As to Folwell’s initial loan to jump start his campaign, it’s not surprising in today’s politics that those with the resources of private financial means can kick start their campaign, but it makes a notable difference in terms of where the grassroots and donor class are driving their money towards,” Bitzer wrote.

True.

But no matter its source, having a sizable war chest should help Folwell pump up his name recognition - and his numbers.

Soggy leaf relief

GREENSBORO - Though the changes aren't slated to take effect until 2024, City Council did act this week on the most pressing problem in the Western Hemisphere.

Doing something about fetid leaf piles the size of the Lincoln Financial building left on city streets every autumn.

Huzzah.

A new ordinance approved by Council allows city residents to put leaves in 95-gallon bins rather than raking them into the gutter to collect water (and insects) as has become custom.

Better still, the bins will be picked up weekly the same day as garbage collection.

And if the bins overfloweth - which will happen - crews will also pick up biodegradable paper bags as well.

Plastic bags, clear or otherwise, will not be accepted.

Last gasp of summer

WINSTON-SALEM - As if anyone needed any further reminders that the last few glorious days of traditional summer are nigh, the city Department of Recreation and Parks served up one more.

The last of the season’s WePlay movies in the park series is scheduled Saturday in Miller Park.

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and a food truck will be onsite to feed the hungry masses. The movie - Shrek, an animated 2001 classic featuring the voices of Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz - begins at dusk.

Bring a blanket or a folding chair. Unless you like grass stains on your britches.