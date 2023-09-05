Happy Tuesday. Kinda feels like a Monday, no?

Though he has a busy morning planned today bending ears in Raleigh, Brandon Leebrick stayed by the phone Monday evening.

Every little bit helps when trying to get the message out about a vote in the Legislature that could legalize casino gambling — even if the result seems preordained.

“We’ve been told that there are some still on the fence,” Leebrick said. “We’ll have to see.”

Leebrick and a cadre of others concerned about the rapid — at least in legislative terms — progression of legalized gambling plan on holding a news conference outside the Legislature at 11 a.m. and then begin the process of buttonholing possible “no” votes.

It won’t be easy.

The honorables, specifically Republicans who enjoy veto-proof majorities in both House and Senate, green-lighted earlier this year sports-book betting in a slew of arenas, race tracks and golf courses that host professional sports.

It was an abrupt about-face as North Carolina — or at least our elected representatives — had long harbored opposition to gambling.

And then earlier this summer, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Tim Moore pivoted on to in-person casino gambling.

They indicated during unrelated discussions about the state budget that a proposal to put casinos in four economically distressed counties — including Rockingham — would get a hearing.

And at least in the House, where GOP leaders won’t put bills on the floors without knowing for certain that there are enough Republican votes to pass without Democratic support, that amounts to a tacit done deal.

Still opponents plan to fight on despite the odds.

“We’re very concerned about how it was done behind closed doors without much public input,” Leebrick said. “Even if you’re in favor of gambling, how it happened is concerning.

“If it's such a good idea, why not have it out in the open all along?”

A 5-0 vote by the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners last month to approve a rezoning request for 220 acres near Madison that would accommodate a sprawling casino/entertainment complex added to the sense that the fix was in for the fast track.

Leebrick said opponents will soon file a lawsuit to appeal the rezoning decision — it steamrolled an earlier vote against it made by the county’s planning board — on procedural grounds.

History is stacked against them, however.

Ask the backers of proposed gun ranges who failed to win rezoning in two Triad counties to allow the construction of long-distance ranges and training centers how the process played out.

Leebrick knows all that. And he’s fully aware of the small army of lobbyists in Raleigh (and the amount of money that follows) working to legalize gambling.

(A report last week by Bob Hall, the former head of a good-government watchdog group called Democracy North Carolina, found at least $500,000 in legal campaign contributions to legislators just in the first six months of the year.)

“They’re not all casino companies,” Leebrick said. “But they’re all with gambling interests.”

And so Leebrick, a lawyer who practices in Greensboro but lives near the site of a proposed casino in Rockingham County, battles on beside his neighbors.

“We’ll see,” he said Monday. “At least follow the rules and have the discussion out in the open. And if it’s the same decision, so be it.”

A noble sentiment. But fairness and transparency tend to lose out when there’s a pile of cash on the table.

Utility work on tap

GREENSBORO — Students making their way to class at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro - and homeowners in neighborhoods near the school sometimes annoyed by their presence — face additional hassles in getting around this week.

City crews were scheduled to close roads to take up utility installation projects beginning at 9 a.m. today.

Affected streets are Mayflower Drive between South College Park and West End Place and Ashland Drive between Tryon Street and Walker Avenue near the Arboretum. Those roads will turn into mazes every day until 4 p.m., through Friday.

G alumni who frittered away hours (and brain cells) putting away cheap beer in Hooray Harry’s will know the detours by heart.

Road closures for sewer work

WINSTON-SALEM — Camel City residents shouldn’t get too smug about neighborhood traffic snarls caused by municipal improvements.

Residents who live near East Sprague Street on the South Side — namely on Vogler, Ludwig and Waterbury streets — also will find difficulty in navigation all week.

City crews working on sewer projects will be busy on those streets beginning this morning and, weather willing, wrap up Friday afternoon.

An annoyance? Yeah.

But functioning sewers seem a legitimate reason to ask for patience.