Happy Monday. Welcome back, humidity. Not.

WENTWORTH — Under ordinary circumstances, changing a zoning designation — especially in an economically struggling county such as Rockingham — to accommodate a developer promising a minimum $500-million investment would amount to a speed bump.

But dropping a casino into a rural community on top of a camp for kids with serious, chronic medical conditions, makes the rezoning request dumped into the laps of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners anything but ordinary.

In one corner, we have the deep pockets of the Cordish Cos., a casino/entertainment district developer. NC Development Holdings, a corporate entity with ties to Cordish, asked the county planning board to rezone 192 acres off U.S. 220 near Madison from agricultural/residential to commercial use.

It certainly won’t hurt that the project has the blessing of state Sen. President Pro Tem Phil Berger, a Republican from … Rockingham County.

“Rural tourism districts can be an economic boost,’’ Berger told reporters earlier this month. “They would provide thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents and tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for our rural areas.”

In the other corner, occupying the moral high ground, sits Camp Carefree — a beloved 38-year-old camp that provides for free respite for kids facing a variety of serious health challenges.

The camp (and its backers) also has some political support in the form of Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, and former congressman Mark Walker, who’s running for governor.

“I’ve seen the destruction and I oppose casinos in this county and anywhere in the state,” Page told casino opponents at a meeting earlier this month. “Let the people make the decision. Let the people vote.”

And in the uncomfortable middle sits the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners. (One of whom is Kevin Berger, the senator’s son and the brother of Supreme Court Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr.)

It’s a heck of a position for commissioners.

A vote to change the zoning — steamrolling the denial of the planning board — greases the gears of a plan to legalize casino gambling in the state.

In all likelihood, the Legislature will OK live casino gambling in up to four other economically distressed counties once it gets around to approving the state’s $30 billion budget. (Anson and Nash counties have been named as potential sites along with Rockingham.)

Studies estimate that casinos in those counties could generate annual revenue of more than $1.6 billion and add $6 million in new tax revenue for Rockingham.

A minimum $500 million investment and some 1,700 jobs in a county facing a budget crunch adds up to a lot of pressure for commissioners.

If they turn it down, they’ll still see a steady stream of North Carolina motorists headed to a casino in Danville, Va. to spew fistfuls of cash.

Or perhaps worse, the state forges ahead with casino gambling leaving Rockingham County behind.

“Gambling is coming to the state,” said Diane Samelak, the executive director of Camp Carefree. “The people seem to want it. At least the elected officials.”

Some opponents — Sheriff Page chief among them — have called for a public referendum on the issue, a move endorsed by commissioners in Nash County.

Such a move would indeed put the decision making directly in the hands of voters.

But it would also amount to a dodge. Holding office sometimes means making difficult choices.

A bright spotlight will shine on Rockingham commissioners this evening. The options are simple: approve, deny, delay or duck the issue entirely by hiding behind a referendum.

“We’re not going to win the fight over gambling,” Samelak said. “But that’s not our fight.”

Saving Camp Carefree is. And the bell for round two rings this evening.

Don't forget a sweat towel

Enjoy the tease of autumn Saturday?

Us, too. The chore list was pared to a manageable length. As was the grass and a few bushes gone rogue.

Remember the pleasant 63-degree, no humidity morning fondly. Day-time high temperatures this week are expected to push triple digits.

Sheesh.

A heat wave that has suffocated Texas for weeks is inching east. And it bears watching as today’s high reading in the Triad may well hit 100 — a full 5 degrees higher than the 95 recorded on July 28, the hottest day of the year, at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

(An aside: Why record the official temperature at an airport, which is largely concrete, which sucks in (and holds) heat. Asking for a friend.)

Don’t look to the sky for relief, either. Afternoon rain is not riding to the rescue anytime soon.

“There will not be much, if any, rain over the next 10 days in the Triad,” Sean Sublette, a meteorologist with Lee Enterprises based in Richmond, Va., told colleague John Deem.