Two Things: Catastrophe averted, free college and the Capitalism Bowl

A fine but foggy Tuesday to you. A year? Already?

If you’re even a passing consumer of news and current events of the local variety - the fact you’re reading this marks that an emphatic ‘yes’ - no doubt then that you’re very aware that we’ve hit the one-year anniversary of a massive fire at a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant that threatened to blow an entire neighborhood off city maps.

That we know.

We know, too, that the cause of the fire remains, officially, an unknown.

We know that the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant had been built in the early 20th Century when zoning and workplace safety laws were pipe dreams talked up by labor unions and academics - the snowflakes of their era.

So the plant, which had housed close to 600 tons of ammonium nitrate before the fire started, wasn’t required to have working sprinklers or much by way of alarms.

“Grandfathered in” is the preferred term, and that basically means that political leadership lacked the will to force businesses that make potential bombs in residential neighborhoods to take basic, albeit expensive, steps.

Oh, and we’re also aware that the fire department on routine inspection had written the plant up for unspecified “electrical problems” and had responded to 911 calls about a smaller fire weeks before the bigger one.

This we know.

Elected officials in Winston-Salem did what they could in December by tightening what’s required of such companies including minimum site sizes (25 acres) and 400-foot setbacks.

By some worst-case estimates - thank God it was only an academic exercise - if the ammonium nitrate stored on site in box cars had detonated, more than 6,000 residents and 60 firefighters could have been killed in a blast zone extending for a square mile.

But none of that came to pass. City officials prudently pushed an evacuation and the Winston-Salem Fire Department acted quickly to implement emergency plans.

Recriminations and protracted legal wrangling still lie ahead, however. Insurance companies and lawyers are still totting up the costs, pointing fingers and figuring out who’ll stroke checks for how much.

The plant itself was valued on tax rolls at $1.3 million, not including materials, and the fire department set its value at $1.95 million. The city set up a $1 million fund to help displaced families but only $241,126 of that had been claimed by September.

“From early on, the direction we received from council members was that, if it was possible, they wanted to go after the responsible parties for the city and the community,” City Manager Lee Garrity said over the summer.

With the lawyers involved, it’ll be a while - if ever - before definitive answers are provided.

For the time being, on the one-year anniversary of the Big Near Miss, we can be content - pleased, even - that no one died and we’re debating financial losses and rules.

A large sigh of relief and a silent prayer of thanks are all that's required today.

Free college

GREENSBORO - Gov. Roy Cooper, per his schedulers and handlers, has penciled in a visit to Guilford Technical Community College today.

While that only may be of immediate interest to students temporarily inconvenienced by a suit-wearing entourage, the stated occasion is noteworthy to the large community.

The governor, as governors do, will offer a few words of praise for a partnership between the NC Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education - try saying that three times fast while eating crackers - and the community college.

It will offer a 2-year, debt-free associate’s degree to students interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in a work-study program.

Free college, in other words. And that’s a good thing.

Mark your calendars

WINSTON-SALEM - Under ordinary circumstances, the mid-winter release of a college (farm team?) football schedule would fall under the header “Huh.”

We here at Two Things World HQ like a Wake Forest football game - tailgate! - as much as the next guy.

But we’re not going to get worked up into a lather, either. We’re far more interested in the university’s role as a leading economic engine in the city.

Football and basketball provide a nice piece to the quality of life equation. We’re not alums, don’t buy season tickets and generally don’t plan to attend games until the day before or even the day of. Bowl games and NCAA appearances are for television viewing.

But the release of the 2023 football schedule contains a hidden gem: The Deacons travel to Notre Dame Nov. 18 where in all likelihood they will face former QB Sam Hartman.

Under the new Name-Image-Likeness World Order that rules college football these days, talents such as Hartman have been freed to move freely and sell their wares to the highest bidder.

That’s unfettered free enterprise and capitalism at its finest. We’re glad that young athletes now have an avenue to claim a share of the millions their efforts generate in the marketplace.

The guess here is that the television networks don’t mind the new plot lines, either. Perhaps Notre Dame could add wads of cash raining down from outstretched arms of Touchdown Jesus.