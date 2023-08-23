Dandy Wednesday. Bald guys … wear a hat outside today, OK?

It’s not difficult to imagine that officials in Winston-Salem — and Greensboro for that matter — might be feeling a little raw after getting steamrolled last week by the Legislature.

Both cities woke up Thursday to the news that the state would be requiring them to create (and pay for) civil-service boards for police officers and firefighters.

The idea isn’t new.

The North Carolina chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association — a professional organization looking out for cops — has been lobbying for such boards for years. Asheville, Charlotte, New Bern and Raleigh have similar set-ups to hear employment grievances about such matters as dismissals, demotions/promotions, suspensions and uniformity in job classifications and qualifications.

“Police love it,” said Brandon McGaha, a retired Hendersonville police officer who works for the PBA in the western part of the state. “It’s another level of due process for us. And it provides another level of accountability for the city.”

But while the concept wasn’t foreign, its implementation was a surprise.

Legislators, as they do, quietly folded the new law into a so-called Local Omnibus Bill that started out as a proposal to allow Apex to appoint a town clerk.

“City administration did not ask for it,” Mayor Allen Joines said via text message Monday evening.

Critics ripped the move by saying the Republican legislative majority is once again meddling in local affairs and was underhanded in its approach.

“We were very much opposed to it,” Joines said. “It strikes at the very heart of the council-manager form of government by taking away the power to make decisions.”

Nevertheless, Senate Bill 9 is a done deal.

Whether officials wanted them, Winston-Salem and Greensboro will create five-member civil service boards.

And according to McGaha, first-responders will embrace it once they see how it works.

Police (and fire) departments are top-down, chain-of-command organizations allowing the brass much leeway in dealing with employment issues ranging from sloppy paperwork habits to racial profiling allegations.

“A police chief needs to have the ability to use appropriate personnel in the jobs they’re doing,” said state Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, who pushed back hard against including Winston-Salem.

To McGaha, though, establishing civil-service boards in two Triad cities should help each with recruiting and retaining officers.

It’s no secret that police departments are severely understaffed, he said, and creating civil service boards tells veterans that “they’ll get a fair shake.”

“Winston-Salem in particular has a reputation around the state for being pretty unfair in how they’ve treated police officers,” McGaha said.

(Part of that is related to the fact that the city dug in and refused to pay a death benefit to the survivors of Sgt. Mike McDonald after COVID-19 was found to be an underlying cause of his death. Other jurisdictions, notably the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, did.)

“This is an opportunity for Winston-Salem and Greensboro to have a really positive working relationship with their (police and firefighters),” McGaha said. “If they want it. Or it can be adversarial.”

However the boards came about — hiding it in a bill with little chance for real debate is sneaky — they’re here to stay.

And if the people we ask to run inside burning buildings or to step into violent domestic fights are for it, then the idea deserves a chance.

Dorm residents swelter

WINSTON-SALEM — For some students at Winston-Salem State University, excitement over the start of a new school year has been considerably dampened for the better part of a week.

Literally dampened.

Students who opted for on-campus living assignments in Wilson Hall have been without air-conditioning since Saturday. A pipe burst in the dorm’s air-conditioning system and caused flooding issues.

And if you’ve been so fortunate as to have avoided central A/C issues in the summertime, well bless your heart.

Speaking from experience — and a less-than-satisfactory bout with a home-warranty outfit — it’s no fun. Fans don’t cut it during the dog days.

The good news, such that it is, for students in Wilson Hall is that the university hopes to have repairs completed today.

Push for transparency

GREENSBORO — It’s likely just a coincidence coming as it does after the creation of a civil-service board, but Chief John Thompson of the Greensboro Police Department announced recently a different tact in the push for transparency.

He’s calling it the “critical incident policy,” and under it, the department will support the release to the public of body camera footage in incidents that involve death or injury.

"As an organization, this is a big step forward toward being transparent," Thompson told the News & Record Tuesday. "We want the community to understand what happens in a critical incident."

The move is less revolution and more evolution.

Slow as they can be to embrace change — shocking but cops tend to be a pretty conservative lot — officers seem to have come around to the idea that body cameras (and audio footage) can help their cause by building trust.

It’s an old adage in the sports world, but applicable today in all walks of life with cameras and recording devices everywhere: The eye in the sky don’t lie.