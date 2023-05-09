Happy Tuesday. Methinks short sleeves and sensible shoes.

Put yourself, if you will, in the loafers of the unlucky mope who popped into a convenience store in Wilmington on or about Nov. 7, an ordinary Tuesday.

Because the Gas Center No. 5 isn’t terribly far from UNC by the Sea, it’s not difficult to picture a student or harried commuter running in for a quick splash and dash.

But on that particular Tuesday, a then- record $2.04 billion jackpot was on offer through the multi-state Powerball lottery. So our hero (or heroine), perhaps on impulse, dropped a few bucks on a ticket.

And promptly forgot about it.

A ticket sold in California won the $2 billion — a measly $1 billion or so after Uncle Sam got his taste.

Unbeknownst to the buyer, her (or his) ticket also won. Five numbers matched but not the sixth, the magic Powerball, which made the ticket a $1 million consolation prize.

The winning numbers, not that it matters all that much, were 10-33-41-47-56 and 10. The odds of hitting the first five are 1 in 11.6 million.

The clock started that day. Winners have 180 days to claim their loot; if they don’t, the dough gets pumped back into the jackpots.

And as many dreamers, schemers and occasional players who shell out only in the event of mind-boggling jackpots probably realize, the deadline passed at 5 p.m. Monday, meaning that somebody somewhere probably missed out on a life-changing pile of cash.

The North Carolina Education Lottery, per policy, last last week dutifully alerted the media that the Wilmington winner had not come forward and the deadline was nigh.

It’s technically possible, I suppose, that the winner did quietly slip into Lottery H.Q. to claim the prize.

But given the long reach of the lottery’s PR people, it’s near impossible to imagine mum being the word. Winners, despite the astronomical odds of actually banking big money, are good for business.

After the mini-media blitz, you have to wonder how the weekend played out.

Did the winner know (or suspect) that they might have bought that ticket and spent days tossing their home and car? Did they check the numbers and chuck it when the Powerball didn’t match? Or were they mercifully unaware the whole time?

The clock struck figurative midnight Monday. Cinderella (or Cinderfella) likely won’t be sliding into new slippers — or a brand new car outside a mortgage-free house.

You can’t win if you don’t play, know the rules or check your numbers.

Local kid makes good

GREENSBORO - Local-kid-makes-good stories are hard to resist.

So it was with the news that Rhiannon Giddens, a Greensboro native who holds a master’s degree from UNCG, won a Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera “Omar” about a black Muslim scholar. She shares the award with her collaborator Michael Abels.

Giddens, a folk singer, is known by some for co-founding the string band Carolina Chocolate Drops in which she played fiddle and banjo. The Chocolate Drops won a Grammy, by the way.

Oh, and Giddens also won a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2017.

That’s a pretty sweet Triple Crown for someone from little old Greensboro, eh?

Understanding the sacrifice

WINSTON-SALEM — More so than anyone, with the possible exception of young parents with small children left behind, retired Kernersville police officer Sean Houle understands the significance of today’s Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Houle, recall, was shot in the head in the line of duty Feb. 21, 2021 and staged a near miraculous recovery. His injuries forced him to retire early but haven’t prevented him from sharing a story of perseverance, courage and duty.

The man who shot him, Quinton Blocker, pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this year and was sentenced to between 33 and 43 years in prison.

Houle is scheduled to be the featured speaker today at the memorial service at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. The public is invited.