Two Things: C'mon big money and loons on the run

CLEMMONS - From the road, Carlton’s Tanglewood looks like a tiny retail island surrounded by a bay of pavement and gravel.

There are no marked parking spaces. Regular customers - the pack-of-nabs-and-a-soda working men and the diehard daily lottery players - know the drill.

When Carlton’s is packed, the casual drop-ins tend to pull in haphazardly, throwing it into park whenever they spy an opening.

It was like that Thursday afternoon and likely will for a lot of today, too, as Carlton’s Tanglewood - traditionally one of the top two lottery ticket retail outlets in the entire state - will run two cash registers wide open selling a dream: a shot at the MegaMillions jackpot, expected to push past the $1 BILLION mark at some point this afternoon.

Perhaps you were aware.

Here at Two Things World HQ we certainly were. The desk-front daydreaming is certainly worth $2 while pondering the eternal question: What would you do with that kind of money?

With $1 billion - the official jackpot Friday morning was a mere $940 million, but increases with sales - the winner (or winners) will surely be able to fritter some away, stash some for future generations and wipe away debt.

What’s the strangest thing you’d consider buying?

(A zero-radius turn lawn tractor with a cup holder here. I’d retire to be a gentleman grass farmer, a Gump-like character making zigzag patterns in the lawn.)

Anyhow, one particular vehicle at Carlton’s Thursday afternoon caught our attention. A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy had pulled in close to the curb, an indication of a regular customer.

For openers, it’s always a good thing to see cops and deputies out of the cars and interacting with people in the neighborhoods they patrol. Secondly, if we can’t win, seeing a cop (or a teacher) win wouldn’t be the worst thing considering what they’re paid and what we ask of them.

Now for a splash of cold water: the odds of winning were posted at 1 in 302.6 million.

Don’t quit your day job. But do daydream some. You can’t win if you don’t play.

Now, onto Two Things, the weekend edition.

Avoid Salem Lake

Hundreds of loons, as they do each year around this time, will gather at Salem Lake Saturday morning.

But it won’t be in gaggles or flocks.

Rather, these loons will arrive on two legs to run in the annual Frosty Fifty trail runs at distances ranging from 5k (3.1 miles) to 50k. You can do the math on that one; makes our legs and lungs burn just seeing it.

Entrants can pick up their t-shirts, race numbers and packets today at the Salem Lake Marina from 3 - 7 pm and again Saturday from 6:30 - 7:30 am.

There is no registration on race day.

It’s only a guess, but I’m thinking those inclined to tackle such a feat - we’re looking at you Forsyth County Commissioner Dan Besse - have long since locked down their places.

Anyone who might read this and think “I’d like to do that” probably hasn’t trained enough.

And if you were inclined to a leisurely stroll around Salem Lake to start the weekend, Saturday morning isn't the best option.

Road rage

MOCKSVILLE - It’s old(ish) news perhaps by now, but worth repeating and pondering.

A 63-year-old Davie County man, certainly old enough to know better, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a road-rage incident Wednesday.

A brief narrative, as provided by the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, has it that deputies responded to a call about shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville.

They encountered a man who’d said he’d been tailgated by a motorist in a black vehicle who then pulled around and pulled the old “brake check” maneuver - slamming on brakes and forcing the driver behind to react suddenly.

It’s just as dumb as it sounds.

An argument ensued, of course, and the driver of the black vehicle fired a shot into the other car, breaking a window.

The subsequent investigation led deputies to charge John Kevin Keller, 63.

He is, of course, presumed innocent until proven guilty. Prosecutors and defense counsel will sort that out. If either through trial or plea guilt is determined, a judge will decide on punishment.

Bigger picture, and we’re just spitballing here, but we’re thinking that anyone found guilty of road rage while using a firearm should face a loss of driving privileges in addition to jail time, community service, fines etc.

I’m no lawyer, but near as I can tell under a 2003 revision of driving laws, road rage is treated as “aggressive driving” and conviction results in an assessment of points in a complex system in which poor (or dumb) drivers can face suspension of their operator’s license.

And yeah, there are gun laws in place. But it seems that adding a firearm to road rage ought to have its own special category.

What say you, General Assembly?