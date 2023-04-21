Not that it should come as a surprise, but North Carolina, through the honorables bravely standing in the figurative school-house door, has joined a conga line of states rushing to push a solution to the latest and loudest culture war “problem.”

By fast-tracking H.B. 574 - the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” - the state House of Representatives pushed us in line with more than a dozen other states including North Dakota, Alabama and Idaho with bans on transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar measure Thursday.

Supporters say it’s necessary to ensure competitive fairness and keep girls from competing against those born male.

Opponents say bans aren’t necessary and that such laws dog pile on a microscopic number of already vulnerable young people. The NCAA, the International Olympic Committee and many high-school athletic associations already have policies to deal with rare instances.

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth and a co-sponsor of companion legislation in the state Senate, says the bill is “needed … common sense legislation” even though there are maybe 15 examples out of tens of thousands of high-school athletes competing on public-school teams. “It’s important we establish fair standards for our women’s sports,” she said.

Looking beyond ballfields and indoor courts — if that’s possible — there’s another factor to consider: Studies have shown that 86 percent of trans youth report having considered suicide and 56 percent have tried.

So what message are elected officials, ostensible grown-ups, trying to send?

Singling out a kid for being different — a child who’s no doubt struggling — well, some adults used to call that bullying.

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, a Republican, looked at the “problem” another way when he vetoed a similar proposal in his very conservative state.

“Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what this is all about,” Cox wrote about the number of kids affected in his state. “Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are part of something.”

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few,” he continued. “I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live.”

Huh.

Compassionate conservatism isn’t dead. Yet.

Lay off the intern

WINSTON-SALEM — Pity the poor social-media guy (or gal) working with the Carolina Thunderbirds minor-league hockey franchise.

In an attempt to drum up interest in the club’s return trip to the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs, an underappreciated working stiff posted the following statistics to social media under the header “Birds on the Road”: 18,397 miles traveled in the 2022-23 regular season, 2,563 gallons of gas used and 1 division title won.

That’s a lot of time shoe-horned into a Greyhound seat — with hockey gear. There are few things on Earth that stink quite as bad as a hockey glove.

But instead of sympathy or enthusiasm, the post mostly managed mockery.

“You spelled traveled wrong and I’m pretty sure buses run on diesel, not gas,” one fan responded.

An early version had it ‘travelled’ - the accepted spelling in Great Britain. Canadians, bonkers for hockey, use the British spelling.

Skirmish over potential grave site

GREENSBORO — As politics go, debate on a rezoning matter earlier this week at the Greensboro City Council is better described as a skirmish rather than a war.

A developer asked Council to allow the construction of a parking lot on five acres at Ballinger and New Garden Roads. It agreed to the request.

Yeah … and?

The land in question may contain the graves of British soldiers killed in the Battle of New Garden in 1781.

(In the likely event you cannot recall details from Revolutionary War battles, the Battle of New Garden was a series of small skirmishes fought in March 1781 immediately preceding the more significant Battle of Guilford Courthouse — now the site of a very cool national military park.)

Not wanting to disturb a potential burial site from the Revolutionary War is a novel objection. Rezonings are usually fought over noise, traffic and property values.

“Everyone on our team is aware that if they find anything, any soil that looks different, any grading differences, anything at all that comes up, they stop work immediately,” said Marc Issacson, an attorney hired by the developer. “We have a team ready to come in and address the issue.”