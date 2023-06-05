Happy Monday. No rush for the heat — summer in NC — to kick in here.

There is no doubt that the initial explanation offered by the City of Winston-Salem for what was essentially a case of premature publication was tin-eared with a hint of pig-headedness.

Comparing Pride Month — that’d be June — to, say, Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness wasn’t the smoothest move. But that’s how it was allowed to play out for nearly a day.

The city, as unnamed communications types explained later, abruptly yanked a Pride-themed logo that popped up on social media.

“As a matter of fairness we cannot promote one cause over the others through our logo,” reads the city’s statement referring to PTSD Awareness Month and Gun National Violence Awareness Month among others.

The difference, of course, is that neither PTSD nor Alzheimer’s patients aren’t fighting for their right to exist without the threat of official discrimination codified into law.

But to their credit, city officials did something they rarely do: apologized.

(Issuing an apology admits fault, and in the case of the government, usually only happens at the business end of a lawsuit and/or as part of a settlement. It’s reflexive-defensiveness, a safe and go-to legal maneuver.)

Beyond the apology, a (sort-of) explanation that somebody in the communications shop hit “send” without proper authorization sounds plausible enough.

But it also points to another factor in what amounts to a stumble and not a pratfall: governments at all levels — and individual departments — have quietly embarked on a hiring spree for spokespersons with social media-savvy skills.

The idea, in a rapidly evolving new information age, is to try and reach directly taxpayers/voters.

So far, for our money, the best among local agencies has been the Forsyth County sheriff’s office.

Check out recent offerings floated by the sheriff’s office highlighting its budget proposals, including an ask for 10 new deputies at a cost of $1.15 million.

“Currently, this request is not included in the County Manager’s proposed budget,” reads the sheriff’s Facebook page.

What careful readers don’t see in these sorts of direct-to-voter communiques are any mention of a downside or cost-benefit analysis.

How would such an increase be paid for? If the sheriff gets more, who gets less? The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools? Parks and recreation?

Every department wants more but the budget, absent a tax increase, is finite. Giving more money to the loudest lobbyist might not be the best policy.

All of this is to say that, locally as well as nationally, think critically and for yourself. Consider the source of information, and if you don’t know it, find out.

Coffee and doughnuts

GREENSBORO — The annual State of the Downtown meeting for stakeholders — business owners, residents and taxpayers who care about how their dough gets spent — is scheduled Tuesday morning.

It’s free and open to the public. If you’d care to put in your 2-cents about how millions are potentially spent, this is your chance.

No pre-registration is required. And the guess here is that coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the Downtown Greensboro organization.

As it stands, the meeting will run between 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Hyatt Place on North Eugene Street.

That’s downtown, obviously.

Roads first

WINSTON-SALEM — It was easy to miss a nice weekend to be outdoors, but Habitat for Humanity held a traditional ribbon-cutting photo-opp Saturday to kick off a second-phase of a project to build more affordable homes.

The Stone Terrace development off Ogburn Avenue, first purchased by Habitat in 2019, had an initial goal of creating 75 affordable single and multi-family homes in Winston-Salem.

In order to expand into a second phase, Habitat found it could use some help with infrastructure.

So local officials stepped in with $800,000 from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan money sent this way by the federal government for COVID-relief.

That money was used to build roads — a necessary first step.