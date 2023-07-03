Happy Monday. Careful with those firecrackers and Roman candles.

It won’t be easy, not with a husband who struggles to walk, but Kathy Jordan said she will be in court today to see if — or should we say ‘whether’ — the man charged with running him over and leaving him for dead will canter out of the Forsyth Hall of Justice a free man.

Again.

Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr., see, was charged initially in March 2019 with felony hit and run in connection with a hit-and-run crash that changed the Jordans’ lives forever.

But instead of standing before a judge or jury in a timely manner to answer for the charge, Lucas, per court papers and despite posting appearance bonds that are supposed to guarantee his appearance, opted to skip out.

Again and again and again.

Lawyers will tell you — and they’re absolutely correct — that bonds are not supposed to punish. They’re set by magistrates who use established guidelines to ensure fairness while upholding the bedrock principle of the presumption of innocence.

Being released on bond allows the accused an opportunity to get their affairs in order, help prepare their defense in the case of a trial and, if we’re honest, save taxpayers a few bucks by easing pressure on jails.

However, the whole arrangement turns into a joke played on victims and their families if the accused fails to show. And it’s made worse when it happens more than once.

Traffic investigators with the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Lucas, who was 27 at the time, with felony hit and run in connection with a crash that left Robert Jordan fighting for his life.

But when police went to serve it, Lucas was nowhere to be found. He was arrested in Raleigh five months later, and according to court papers in Wake County, spent three days in jail before walking out on a $10,000 bond set despite evidence that he was a flight risk.

(Lucas failed to show three times after being charged with DWI, resisting arrest and marijuana charges.)

When the case was scheduled that fall, Lucas didn’t show. Jordan’s family knew where he likely was living — social media is a hell of a tracker —but other than an order for arrest that would sit in a computer, not much else was done.

In January, Lucas was arrested in Wake County and charged with the hit and run and failure to appear.

Inexplicably, a Wake County magistrate with access to Lucas’ record set another bond, this one at $25,000, and allowed him to walk out of the lockup that very same day.

It doesn’t take Kreskin to figure out what happened next.

The calendar was called on Monday Feb. 27. The Jordan family was in court but not Lucas.

A judge took note, authorized yet another order for arrest and ordered the bond raised to $100,000.

He was arrested again late last month and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Presumably, a $100,000 bond was enough to keep him inside this time. The guess here is that a bail bonding company didn’t want to risk losing money on a no-show.

State vs. Gregory Lavern Lucas— felony hit and run and multiple felony failure to appear counts — was scheduled for a hearing this morning.

“It’s hard to get to the courthouse, but we’re planning on being there,” Kathy Jordan said.

Job well done

GREENSBORO — It was inevitable as time, tide and technology wait for no one, but after 65 years protecting lives and property, the Colfax Volunteer Fire Department signaled its official end of watch.

The Kernersville Fire Department on Friday assumed responsibility for protecting the 14-square-mile district and ownership of the Colfax VFD equipment. (High Point took over a second Colfax station in 2021.

Explosive growth in western Guilford County and improvements to communications and dispatch systems perhaps made obsolete the concept of volunteer firefighters racing to the station house upon hearing a siren.

Still, for those in rural communities, a robust, well-trained volunteer fire department was for generations a source of pride, confidence and security. And to the men and women who signed on, the VFD was both a chance to serve their communities and build a sense of belonging.

A tip of the cap to a job well done.