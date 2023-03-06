Busy Monday right out of the gate.

Early morning commuters headed into downtown Winston-Salem from Lewisville, Clemmons and points west this morning ran headlong into a closed road on U.S. 421 that resulted from a car chase and an officer involved shooting with deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A few details, per the sheriff’s office, has it that a deputy attempted to stop a gray Toyota Tacoma shortly after 2 a.m. as its driver was pulling onto 421 Southbound at Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

Lord knows why, but the driver refused to stop and sped away. During the chase, the driver fired at deputies.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and state troopers responded to the scene as well.

The chase ended 10 minutes after it started when the driver of the Tacoma, who apparently got off 421 at Peace Haven Road and re-entered the highway headed northbound crashed.

The driver, the sheriff’s office said, continued to shoot at deputies and they returned fire.

Three deputies, as is the norm with officer-involved shooting cases, were placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.

U.S. 421 is expected to re-open around 9 a.m.

While the sheriff’s office was quick to explain the root cause of closing a major highway - it was difficult to miss - its PR folks omitted a few crucial details.

They reported that EMTs responded to “attend to a Deputy and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma” without saying whether either had been hit by gunfire, injured in the crash or, particularly in the case of the deputy, overwhelmed by the serious life-and-death circumstances of working a difficult job for not nearly enough compensation.

Granted, disseminating information about an incident - even four hours after the fact - isn’t an immediate priority for investigators - nor should it be.

But details, particularly when a law-enforcement officer needed to be attended to by an EMT as the result of the job, do matter.

If you’re so inclined, a short word of prayer or silent reflection for all involved would be appropriate.

Performative politics

RALEIGH - Gov. Roy Cooper, as governors do this time of year, is scheduled to give his final “State of the State address” this evening at 7 p.m. before leaving office next year.

In it, Cooper will likely lay out his legislative wishlist - fat chance any of it passes in a radically gerrymandered House and Senate heavily tilted in favor of Republicans - and offer a sneak peek at his budget proposal, which also will be largely ignored.

The State of the State, like its big brother in Washington, is mostly performative politics and posturing with very little that will matter in your day-to-day life.

Underscoring the nakedly political nature of an event few outside Raleigh will be aware of is the fact that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, an ambitious and far-right Republican mostly notable for outrageous, mean-spirited commentary geared toward stirring culture wars, will be giving the Republican “response” rather than, say, a senator or a state representative.

Math Holiday

WINSTON-SALEM - Give the creative minds at the city’s Recreation and Parks Department credit for this one.

An expo of sorts with games and demonstrations has been scheduled to celebrate Pi Day on March 14 at the Miller Park Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

It sounds a little like something Leslie Knope might come up with for TV town Pawnee, Indiana but that’s OK. It sounds fun.

And if you’re still not clear why Pi Day is being celebrated - hint: 3.14 - then perhaps a call to your high-school math teacher is in order.

Or at least a Google search.