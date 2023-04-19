Around lunchtime today, stand up and breathe. You’re halfway home.

After taking in the official opening of Merschel Plaza - named for his wife, former City Councilwoman Wanda - John Merschel committed the cardinal sin of the modern online world.

He read the comments.

Hurled as they were from the peanut gallery, some of the reviews were, shall we say less than boffo.

The park - a plaza? - sits between Fourth and Third streets across from the coming Kaleideum Downtown museum. It’s concrete and pathways, accented by kinetic sculptures dedicated to women and children, and has 16 spheres incorporated into the design to represent Merschel’s 16 years as a council member.

Critics drilled into the aesthetics. Others didn’t get the artwork. Still others focused on … something.

Parks have grass. They could’ve put grass seed down and wasted less money … They forgot to put in a playground//splash pad … Can I fly my drone here tho?

John Merschel, however, found the criticisms bemusing and didn’t let any of it bother him. Being married to a public servant can have a toughening effect on one’s hide.

“The park is wonderful in my opinion,” he said. “Is it perfect? Will it be all things to all people? No. But she would have loved it.”

The park, in case anyone was wondering, cost some $5.23 million and was paid for from the 2014 voter-approved bond money. And the sculptures were covered by a $300,000 donation from the Millenium Fund.

Wanda Merschel died in 2020. She was 69. She would have shrugged off the commentary - especially the shot about updating public pools with waterpark-style attractions.

“She would have laughed it off,” John Merschel said. “She knew that everybody is entitled to their opinion and respected that.”

Perhaps it’s an inside baseball story, but long-serving elected officials in Winston-Salem are often asked as they near retirement whether they’d like their names affixed to something in the city.

(Nelson Malloy has a park, Bob Northington a fire station and Joycelyn Johnson the Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street. Vivian Burke has the public safety center. Mayor Wayne Corpening has a plaza and Mayor M.C. Benton the convention center.)

“Lee (city manager Garrity) asked her what she wanted,” John Merschel said. “She couldn’t say anything. He said, ‘Grace Court?’ and she said ‘Nooo. The West End people would kill me.’”

In the end, she was pleased about the selection of the little park at the corner of Fourth and Trade streets.

Even if it doesn’t have a splash pad or swing sets.

Vital public service

GREENSBORO - The Gate City, like most American municipalities these days, is struggling to outfit people in blue.

To help rectify that, the Greensboro Police Department is scheduled to host a job fair this evening at the public-safety center on North Church Street from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Greensboro has the third-largest police department in the state behind Charlotte and Raleigh Starting annual salaries, the brass says, lags far behind that and hampers recruitment.

Recently, City Council voted 7-2 to goose city management to find a way in the budget process to bump starting pay up to $57,000.

Seems like a small price tag for arguably a city’s most important function behind only clean water and sanitation.

Besides, drunks don’t fight workers at wastewater plants and no one shoots at garbage trucks.

Hurry up and wait

WINSTON-SALEM - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. And if you have, chalk it up as a friendly reminder.

The N.C. Department of Transportation, through contractors most likely incentivized to finish road projects sooner rather than later, is closing travel lanes and a ramp on Interstate 40 for rehab work and bridge preservation.

Two of three lanes from I-40 west from Peters Creek Parkway to Hanes Mall Boulevard are scheduled to close tonight at 8 p.m. and reopen Thursday at 5 a.m.

Lane and street closures within city limits for, say, sewer work are easy to maneuver around even if you stumble across them without warning.

Two of three lanes on a major highway are much harder to miss.

You’ve been warned.