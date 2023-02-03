Dandy Friday, eh? Hats are recommended today - especially for the follicly challenged.

A short spin around the items displayed in the main room of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts amounted to a de facto trip down memory lane for Rosa “Malikia” Johnson.

And why wouldn’t it?

The exhibit, called “Straw into Gold,” features a panoramic view of Johnson’s life and her work creating hair designing with braiding and intricate bead work that helped turn styling into an art form.

The 79-year-old was a cultural trend-setter, and her elegant style led to her touring the world for ten years with Stevie Wonder and working with singer/songwriter Nina Simone and acclaimed actress Cicely Tyson.

Along the way, Johnson curated the archives of author (and her aunt) Maya Angelou, graduated from Salem College at a very nontraditional age and studied environmental management at Oxford University.

So watching the finishing touches being applied to an exhibition of a life’s work indeed brought back a flood of memories - and the emotion sure to accompany its official opening.

“I’m planning on having a box of tissues,” Johnson said. “It’s just so wonderful.”

Of all the things Johnson has accomplished, one in particular leaped to mind Thursday morning.

“I’m the one who got Oprah to speak at Salem College,” she said with delight.

Indeed, Johnson - an undergraduate in her 50s - acted as a main go-between in brokering a deal to have the most powerful woman in American media deliver the commencement address in 2000.

“Straw into Gold” will run through March 11 in the main gallery at the Rhodes Center. An opening reception is scheduled this evening from 5 - 7 p.m.

Thursday morning, Johnson and her daughter got busy putting the finishing touches on the exhibition. It looked as if they had quite a bit of work to do to get ready in time.

“Are you kidding me? I’m going home to rest,” Johnson said with a laugh. ”I’m going home to rest. They have a lot to do.”

You've been warned

WINSTON-SALEM - Call it a helpful advance notice of a pending pain in the rear end.

Contractors hired by the N.C. Department of Transportation will close lanes on U.S. 421 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive nightly next week for work on two bridges.

Weather permitting, of course.

From 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, crews will close the right through lane and part of the turning lane on U.S. 421 South at the MLK Drive bridge.

The left through lane will remain open and the onramp from U.S. 52 - AKA Crash Central to savvy motorists - to U.S. 421 will merge into a left lane.

If that sounds confusing (and like a potential hassle), it’s because on paper it is.

But if you slow down, keep your hands off the iPhone or the satellite radio dial and pay attention, it should be fine.

Don’t say you weren’t warned.

A jury of her peers

Jury selection in U.S. vs. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer charged with several federal crimes including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering/remaining in a restricted area in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, is scheduled to get underway this morning.

Steele and six other members of the far right Oath Keepers stand accused of assisting ringleaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs in an orchestrated riot in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rhodes and Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in November.

According to indictments, prosecutors maintain that Steele specifically wore paramilitary gear when storming and entering the Capitol and then burned evidence in a backyard fire pit.

Steele, a resident of Thomasville, had attempted a last-minute end run earlier this week by asking for a bench trial rather than a jury trial.

That would have meant a judge would have determined her fate rather than a jury picked from among residents of the District of Columbia.

U.S. District Court Judge Ahmit Meta denied Wednesday the request for a bench trial and instructed lawyers to get ready for jury selection this week.