Two Things: Curling, fetid leaves and hit-and-run driving

Made it to Thursday. That’s all we got today.

Mike Barok didn’t intend to stand the way he did one recent Tuesday night while leaning on the railing lining a small rink in Greensboro’s LeBauer Park.

But between “encouraging” his friends who were sliding 38 pound stones down the ice - sometimes it’s a fine line between constructive criticisms and heckling - and his very bright orange and black Cincinnati Bengals jacket and toboggan (or “toque” as Canadians call them) he did stick out.

“Nice block,” he offered helpfully following one throw. “If you actually meant to do that.”

Barok and nearly 30 other curling aficionados turn out to the park each Tuesday to participate in a literal beer-league sport that seeps into national consciousness during the Winter Olympics.

Naturally I spoke to Barok first as I, too, suffer from the same chronic affliction having grown up in Louisville just down the mighty Ohio from the actual Queen City. Until recently, being a Bengals fan is like chicken pox. You contract it during childhood, it drives you batty and tends to leave small scars.

But I digress.

The league has been around since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea after a handful of locals took a shine to what they’d seen on the tube.

“It looked like fun so we tried it in the kitchen with a broom,” said Alex Pegg, a native of Kernersville, around since the start. “It sort of evolved from there.”

A lack of gear didn’t deter them much. The first few years, players used handmade stones they crafted from kitchen pots and concrete blocks.

A recent donation of actual, honest-to-goodness outdoor sliding stones was very much appreciated.

The bottom line is this: While it looks strange, the participants - curlers? - are enjoying each other’s company with an obscure sport. They hoist a few beers, fill downtown Greensboro’s neat little park with activity on winter Tuesdays and have managed to create a neat little community.

And heckling is not just tolerated; it’s encouraged.

Now, Thursday’s Two Things.

Political comings and goings

WINSTON-SALEM - The political class, local and state, was unusually active Wednesday and managed to make a few headlines.

Some were wanted, others not so much.

First, Councilman Jeff MacIntosh of Winston’s Northwest Ward announced that he would not run for re-election.

The job can be time-consuming and thankless, least of all because people like me pay attention to what they’re up to, so if no one else thinks to do so, thanks for serving, Jeff.

Down in Raleigh, to the surprise of absolutely no one, ambitious Attorney General Josh Stein let on that he would in fact be a Democratic governor.

The initials “AG” stand for “aspiring governor” as much as “attorney general.”

Under the heading unwanted headline, state Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, was cited by Raleigh police for unsafe movement after leaving the scene of an accident Dec. 8.

It’s far too early to know if a fickle voting public will hold it against her - or even remember - but the citation does vaguely resemble that time Richard “the King” Petty, while a candidate for secretary of state in 1996, repeatedly bumped from behind a slowpoke driver on Interstate 85.

Petty, by the way, was charged with hit and run and reckless driving for a maneuver he’d no doubt perfected on the race track over decades.

That one didn’t work out so well politically speaking.

First world problems

GREENSBORO - Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson, it would seem, is rather vexed by the Gate City’s antiquated leaf collection system.

Per a report in the N&R, city officials including Wilson see a system that requires vacuuming mountains of rotting vegetation from the curb, where it can cause problems with flooding, traffic and parking, collecting leaves from garbage cans and physically picking up leaves stuffed in plastic bags.

“I’d love to get the plastic (bags) off the table,” Wilson said. “I think that is problematic from an environmental perspective.”

Folk in Greensboro are not alone. More than a few Winston-Salem residents grouse annually about fetid leaf mountains left to fester for weeks, if not months, in neighborhoods.

All things considered, though, if leaves are the biggest hassles, local governments are doing something right or we’re focused on the wrong things.

Just a thought.