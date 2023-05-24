Happy Wednesday. We can see you over there, Friday...
The owner of a computer-repair service, Jeremiah Smith doesn’t consider himself a photographer.
He likes being outdoors and taking pictures of wildlife when the chance arises. But as an admitted amateur, he occasionally fumbles the camera before getting his shot.
Some of them are pretty good; others, not so much.
“I did miss a great opportunity a few years back to photograph one of the Salem Lake herons as it flew straight at me and over my head,” he wrote in an exchange of email, “and I always kicked myself for that … or as Frank Sinatra might have said, ‘Egrets, I’ve had a few.’”
Undeterred by one large, flying setback, he kept at it. So a few days ago, he successfully pulled off a rare, close-up of two coyote pups playing in the heart of the city proper.
Smith, as people do these days, posted his photo to the Interwebs and set off a round of … gleeful howling.
(Two can play this animal-kingdom pun game, sir.)
Three pups were at play when the photo was snapped, Smith said. One — probably the smartest — turned to flee immediately. One hesitated before turning around. The third (and most inquisitive) wandered closer and eyeballed Smith long enough to where he didn’t miss his chance.
“I decided it was wise to go back the way I came, because I didn’t want to chance meeting the mother who might not have been so happy to see me hanging out with her kids,” Smith wrote. “The whole experience was pretty surreal, and I felt lucky to be in the right place at the right time.”
Still, posting to social media — the idea, Smith said, was to brighten someone’s day — did cause some commenters to worry.
No need.
State biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Commission say that coyotes, once found only in the Midwestern part of North America, began moving this way as European settlers moved west.
The near-extermination of wolves allowed the coyote to gradually expand its range.
“By the 1980s coyotes started to appear in western North Carolina as a result of natural range expansion from our neighboring states,” the commission writes on its website. “Coyotes are now established in all 100 counties of North Carolina and live in many towns.”
Obviously, that includes Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Sightings are rare and coyotes aren’t dangerous to people. They might, biologists say, view house cats or small, unleashed dogs as prey, however. And hearing them howl at night can be rather unnerving.
“Attacks on people, including children, are extremely rare,” the commission wrote.
Coyotes are naturally curious but wary when close to humans. The pup that wandered close enough to check Smith out confirms that.
“I knew what the reaction would be to my photo on Facebook because, let’s face it: everybody loves puppies, no matter what the species,” Smith wrote.
Action taken for housing shortage
GREENSBORO — After a lengthy public hearing Tuesday, City Council voted to slap restrictions on short-term rentals within city limits.
Among other items, operators of AirBnB and VRBO rentals will have to limit the stays of their guests to 30 days or less and obtain zoning permits.
Elected officials worry — with some justification — that short-term rentals have helped create a shortage in available affordable housing.
The move comes on the heels of the city making plans to open two new homeless shelters and the Guilford County purchase of the old Erwin Montessori school on Bessemer Avenue in order to create more temporary housing.
Lane closures ... again
WINSTON-SALEM — Once more with feeling. Loud enough for those in Ardmore and West Salem to hear.
Crews contracted by the N.C. Department of Transportation are scheduled to close eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Forsyth County tonight and tomorrow.
This time, two of three eastbound travel lanes will close between Stratford Road and Peter Creek Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
And Thursday night, work moves farther east as two of three eastbound lanes from Peters Creek Parkway to U.S. 52.
The closures, DOT says, are needed for ongoing rehabilitation and bridge maintenance.
