Not to overthink things - or to put too much cause and effect behind it - but the American Rescue Plan is paying off bigly for little old Wilkes County.

How’s that?

Through the confirmed appearance on May 21 of country megastar Dierks Bentley at the NASCAR All Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Motorspeedway, that’s how.

Bentley, his people and/or NASCAR officials had been dropping hints that something was afoot after Bentley performed at the Daytona 500. His hour-long mini-concert will be held pre-race before the green flag is dropped that Sunday.

Not too shabby.

Mind you, none of this would have been possible without a generous injection of COVID-relief cash into a total makeover of the speedway which paved the return of NASCAR to a track no less of an authority than Dale Earnhardt Jr. called the home of racing.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, shrewdly proposed directing more than $45 million of the state’s $5.7 billion share of relief funds approved in 2020 as part of the rescue plan.

Some $30 million went to the big tracks in North Wilkesboro, the Rock in Richmond County and the Charlotte Motorspeedway. Another 15 local tracks and drag strips received smaller grants totaling another $15.8 million.

“I’m a Republican and I caught some flak from some of my colleagues for supporting it so quickly,” said Eddie Settle, a former chairman of the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners since elected to the state Senate. “But this is about economic development.”

Construction began not long after Cooper’s plan got the thumbs up. Within months, the North Wilkesboro Motorspeedway - once lamentable as the old barn literally crumbled within eyesight of motorists passing on U.S. 421 - made a remarkable turnaround.

A smaller circuit, the XR Series Racing Revival, brought racing back to North Wilkesboro where it belongs in September. Some 10,000 people turned out for a weeknight race featuring Earnhardt Jr. and other leading lights.

And for a moment, the glory days of Junior Johnson, flying chicken bones and traffic jams had returned.

That success, of course, begat NASCAR’s prodigal son-like return to celebrate its 75th anniversary for All-Star weekend.

“It’s a big deal for our economy, our history and our culture,” said Gov. Roy Cooper at a news conference last year at the N.C. Museum of History. “It’s almost beyond comprehension.”

(Is it any wonder, then, that Cooper has been mentioned as a possible dark-horse candidate for president?)

And yet despite the tumbling dominoes set in motion by the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in 2020, there’s been plenty of grumbling about the price tag from many in the same Washington political crowd more than happy to explode the national debt with tax cuts tipped heavily in favor of the monied-crowd?

I wouldn’t know Dierks Bentley from a Rolls Royce but I do know this much: Without the initial $18 million investment from the rescue plan - plus $2 million in matching money from local governments and an additional $4 million from the Legislature to get speedway ready in time - NASCAR wasn’t coming back.

And the storied North Wilkesboro Motorspeedway, in all likelihood, continues to rot by the side of the road to Boone.

Sen. Settle was correct in initially assessing the spending as investment rather than squandering. Tens of millions will be spent in the area with the return of racing in May and in years to come.

“Why shouldn’t Wilkes County and all of western North Carolina for that matter get a share?” he asked.

Building trust at a tough time

WINSTON-SALEM - it’s been mentioned before but definitely bears repeating.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Chief William Penn of the Winston-Salem Police Department - newly sworn in and possibly soon to be sworn at - will be the headliners at a “Trust Talks” meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Strickland Center on campus at Forsyth Technical Community College.

It was prompted by the arrest and fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn.

An epidemic of violence in the community, including 12 murders so far in 2023, has law-enforcement officials searching for answers and looking for any way they can to boost confidence in investigators among segments of the public that harbor doubt and others which routinely refuse to cooperate.

Perhaps someone can start by asking Chief Penn how many detectives belong to the single squad assigned to investigate every single non-lethal shooting in city limits.

The answer, per someone who definitely would know, is three. That's not Penn's fault but it is his challenge. The department is doing the best it can with critically low staffing levels and a rising tide of violence that shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

Concerned, engaged citizens - the few who remain - ought to press City Council to address staffing shortages in the next budget.

Questions and answers

GREENSBORO - Continuing the trend, Superintendent Whitney Oakley of the Guilford County Schools continues what’s being billed as the “Better Together” listening tour seeking input from the citizenry.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 at Southwest Guilford High School. Parents and

students will be afforded an opportunity to speak and ask any questions their hearts may desire.

That may include “Why does it look as if it’ll take an act of the Legislature to fill the District 3 open seat on the Board of Education?”

The answer, if we may, should be along the lines of: Don’t ask me. I just work here.

To be fair, the question really should be asked of recalcitrant board members who refuse to approve a recommendation forwarded by the county Republican Party to fill a seat vacated by a duly elected Republican.

Nothing like partisan politics stinking up the school house.