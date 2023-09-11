Monday. 9/11. Never forget.

Two different cities are taking two very different approaches to similar problems involving road construction.

Or non-construction, as the case may be.

The first, well known to Winston-Salem residents who live near or traverse Meadowlark Drive, involves a stop/start road-widening project that has been plagued by delays and substandard work.

The second, absolutely unknown to anyone outside Raleigh, involves that city’s response to … a road-widening project plagued by delays.

Informed local taxpayers can decide which official approach they prefer. Where you stand may depend on where you live; you be the judge.

In Winston-Salem, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy won a $7.7-million contract in 2018 to widen Meadowlark from two lanes to three with a middle turning lane and a multi-use path to help alleviate traffic congestion in a rapidly growing part of the city.

Work began in spring of 2021 and per the contract, originally was supposed to be finished by this month - a deadline that anyone with eyes can see won’t be met.

“They are at about 36% completion with a project deadline of October this year,” assistant city manager Aaron King said last month. “They are behind schedule, and they have a way to go: They have four phases, and we are still in phase one.”

When nearby residents started noticing in spring of 2022 that work had stopped - weeds sprouted over the treads of idled construction equipment by August and small muddy ponds had formed where asphalt should have been - officials with the city (and Smith-Rowe) explained it away by saying that a strong economy was partly to blame.

You read that right.

After receiving a “notice of unsatisfactory progress” from the city in 2022, Smith-Rowe LLC said it was suffering from an employee shortage.

Then earlier this summer, city officials discovered that some of the curb-and-gutter work did not match the plans. City Engineer Robert Prestwood told a colleague that in some places, the curbing may have been installed too high, and in others too low.

In regular guy terms, the work was not what the city was paying for. Whoops.

While offering new variations of the same explanation - critical employee shortages - for public consumption, behind the scenes, city officials began considering their options.

And at least for now, the city has a story and is sticking to it.

“We are working with SR (Smith-Rowe) to better align project phasing with available staffing resources,” reads an e-mailed response to a question I asked about what might be done. “City staff is meeting directly with SR leadership every three weeks to make sure there is effective communication between parties and that any issues that arise are mediated in a timely manner.”

The kicker, of course, came at the end of a response that almost certainly had to have been written by a city lawyer.

“The City is not pursuing cancellation of its contract with Smith-Rowe at this time,” it reads.

Meanwhile, in Raleigh, City Council voted recently to terminate a $9.6 million contract with JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro.

Officials there awarded a contract to JSmith to overhaul a 1-mile stretch of Atlantic Avenue, a busy connector road.

The company was supposed to widen existing travel lanes, add turning lanes and build a grass median and a 10-foot multi use path.

According to The (Raleigh) News & Observer, the company began clearing foliage and moving earth in the spring of 2022.

But as of mid-summer, the newspaper reported, only 19.5 percent of the work had been completed. City officials put JSmith Civil on notice in June that it was considering voiding the contract.

After that, Raleigh’s manager of roadway design and construction noted in writing that the contractor “has performed no work other than incidental site maintenance requested by the city and has provided the city with no indication of an intention to continue” the job.

The guess here is that maybe the city asked JSmith to mow the weeds that had grown up at the construction site.

Sound familiar? They're not exact apples to idle construction sites comparisons but the similarities shouldn't be ignored.

Obviously no self-respecting city wants to be forced to reconsider road contracts.

The preferred option would be to have the work agreed upon completed in a timely manner.

Canceling a contract, trying to claw back money already paid out and hiring another firm to finish the work is going to take time.

But so is sitting around watching work proceed at a glacial - or nonexistent - pace.

Officials in two cities with two road-widening projects were forced to make an unpleasant choice looking for the least bad option.

Ground traffic the bigger issue

GREENSBORO - Sometimes what’s in a name is not really an indicator of what’s to come.

It was mildly amusing this morning to read that a potential homebuyer, in doing his (or her) due diligence, was concerned that the Boom Supersonic aviation company, which announced in January that it would build a plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport, might be making sonic booms along with its signature aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Sam the Straight Answer Ma’am reported, does not allow commercial jets to produce sonic booms over land. That type of disturbance is only permitted over open water.

So while the name - Boom Supersonic - might give the impression that such noise could be possible - the fact that it's constructing a plant to build, rather than fly, aircraft suggests that’s just not going to happen.

Rather, the larger potential noise might come from ringing cash registers. And traffic will be the bigger quality of life issue for homeowners who live near PTI.

The Boom Supersonic plant is expected to bring more than 1,700 jobs to the area with an average annual salary of more than $68,000 and inject more than $32 billion into the state’s economy over 20 years.