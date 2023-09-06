Happy Wednesday. Do not try this at home. Seriously.

The narrator nailed it a few seconds into the short video he posted to social media Tuesday.

“There ain’t enough liquor in the world for that (stuff),” Brent Duncan offered while filming a well-fed man walking across part of the Linville Gorge National Wilderness Sunday evening.

Except Duncan didn’t use the word ‘stuff.’ He opted for something a tad stronger.

He’d just watched a man walk across a tightrope — technically a highline slackline — strung across a chasm near the popular Wiseman’s View in the gorge and recorded a good bit of it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Duncan said when reached by phone. “I’d heard about people doing that on big buildings but never out here.”

Apparently, practitioners of slacklining — there’s a national association, an honest-to-goodness 501 (c)3 nonprofit dedicated to the sport — cross narrow parts of the gorge with some regularity.

It’s perfectly legal. And the video, in a dawning age of deep fakes, does prompt some skepticism when viewed.

“No, it’s the real deal,” said Nick Larson, the Grandfather district ranger with the U.S. Forest Service. “But in my humble opinion, those guys are nuts.”

The forest service treats slackliners the same way as rock climbers.

They’re allowed to string their gear across canyons and crevices as long as they don’t install permanent bolts into rock faces or disturb peregrine falcon nesting sites.

“They can use natural bolts, trees or rocks, to hold their gear,” Larson said. “The vast majority of them follow rock-climber ethos by tethering themselves to at least three points of contact.”

The loons, er, slackliners, loop a safety line around them in case of a slip. That way, they dangle below the slackline instead of falling to the rocks below.

Larson estimates the distance to the ground where the slackliners were Sunday about 70 feet.

That’s plenty far for Duncan, who operates a tree trimming business in Mitchell County.

“I climb trees, sure, but I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I’m tied into the tree and anchored in real good.”

Duncan, his wife and a group of friends decided to go Wiseman’s View late Sunday afternoon to try for a look at the Brown Mountain Lights — mysterious “ghost” lights sporadically reported over Brown Mountain in Burke County.

One of his friends spotted the slackliners first and couldn’t contain himself while calling to Duncan.

“He kept saying, ‘You’re not going to believe this,’” Duncan said. “I got over there and some guy was playing guitar real light and singing a little. Maybe it was to ease (the slackliner’s) mind a little.”

Within hours of loading the video Tuesday, Duncan had counted 10,000 views.

At first blush, Duncan said, he thought the man on the highline wasn’t tethered in for safety. A conversation with a member of the slackline group straightened out that notion, however.

“It took the guy a little while to get to the other end,” Duncan said. “They said if he was to fall, even with the tether, he’d hit the rock below him on that side. So he sat down, turned around and came back back.

“Craziest thing I ever saw.”

Assault on a ... building

WINSTON-SALEM — Anyone with business in local government offices today might want to check ahead before coming downtown.

The Bryce Stuart Municipal Building, which houses some operations of the Winston-Salem city government, closed Tuesday due to malfunctioning air-conditioning and sweltering heat.

(Imagine city employees standing in front of fans in their skivvies. You’re welcome.)

City workers finished Tuesday working at home.

All was well this morning, however, as the Stuart Building re-opened at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, over on North Church Street, a car crashed into the public lobby of the Forsyth County Public Safety Building about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, causing it to be closed as well.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Leanthony Marcelle Sligh Jr. drove his 1998 Acura Integra into the front doors.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the man was upset with his probation officer. The public safety building houses both the sheriff’s administrative offices and those for community corrections officers.

Sligh was charged with several misdemeanors including breaking and entering, damaging government property, defacing public property and trespassing.

His bond was set at $200,000.

We (me) were wrong

The Friday edition of the Two Things column online listed an incorrect bond for Dylan Smyers, the man charged in connection with the attempted abduction of a jogger Aug. 23. The column said his initial bond was set at $100,000, which is within the range for second-degree kidnapping.

A $100,000 bond is within the range for first-degree kidnapping. The range for second-degree kidnapping is $25,000-$50,000.