Thursday. It’s one day closer. Not that we’re watching the clock.

They don’t fly — not yet anyhow — but the small fleet of space-age cars that showed up on Charlotte streets this week don’t have drivers.

You read that right. Driverless cars are being tested in a rideshare program. Think Uber (or Lyft) — without a human pilot.

Ordinarily, most in the Triad could care less what happens in the Great State of Mecklenburg County unless it involved the Panthers. Even then it’s a maybe.

The Queen City is choked with traffic and bankers, and emits a vague sense of smug superiority. But the light-rail system is kinda cool, though.

However, the news Wednesday that a company called Cruise has begun testing driverless rideshare cars — Chevy Bolts more or less — in Charlotte was jolting.

They were always coming.

But self-piloting cars, like the flying variety features on the Jetsons, seemed way down the road, something reserved for the West Coast.

And yet according to The Charlotte Observer, Cruise — a rideshare company already valued at more than $30 billion — also started testing this week in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta and Nashville.

How does it work?

Cruise functions like other rideshares such as Uber and Lyft. Pull out a smartphone, summon a ride and pay per trip.

Cruise is like that. Except that there’s no chance of drawing a chatty Cathy driver or worse, a NASCAR wannabe like the guy last weekend in Washington D.C. who made the fam feel as if we were stuck on the hurl-a-whirl at the fair.

So in that regard, Cruise might be the better option.

Still, it’s difficult to forget about a handful of fatal crashes involving driverless vehicles during testing phases.

And what say Cruise? Pish posh.

Human error, per the National Traffic Safety Administration, caused 94 percent of vehicle crashes in 2021. Some 40,000 people die every year in wrecks.

And driverless cars, whether in rideshares or privately owned, should take some drunks and distracted drivers off the roads.

That’s a win even if slipping into a car without a driver seems unnerving.

Cruise, per its website, says that through February, their cars had covered more than 1 million miles — equivalent to lapping the planet 40 times — in the 15 months since they hit the streets in San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Tex.

The service also claims that it recorded 54 percent fewer collisions overall and 73 percent fewer collisions with a risk of injury over that 1 million miles.

“Additionally, many of the collisions our AVs (autonomous vehicles) did encounter were at low speeds and were not caused by our AVs’ driving behavior,” the website reads.

And after surviving the white-knuckle Uber ride to see the Nationals play — admittedly one bad example out of many smooth rideshare trips — I’d be willing to try it.

So why should this space-age development concern anyone in Winston-Salem or Greensboro?

Because it’s only a matter of time before the vehicles show up on South Elm or Trade streets.

Microsoft, GM, Honda and Walmart didn’t invest heavily in Cruise to see it stall out.

By 2021, at least 80 companies were testing self-driving vehicles in 36 states.

But there could be issues.

Anybody else remember the confusion (and blight) caused in August 2018 when the Bird Co. dumped a fleet of scooters on the streets of Winston-Salem in the middle of the night?

Or the subsequent struggle as the city tried to regulate them?

Yeah. It was, to put it mildly, a dung show.

City Council banned them for six months before relenting. Officials drew up some rules and allowed scooter companies to resume operations.

Nobody is saying that Cruise cars will turn into a menace. They won’t be bombing down sidewalks, blowing red lights or getting dumped in the middle of the road.

At least we hope not. Not having a human operator should help.

Cities need to figure out their rules sooner rather than later. The General Assembly passed state regulations and safety standards in 2017.

Like it or not, driverless vehicles — and rideshares — are coming. It’s only a matter of time.

Police are watching

GREENSBORO - It was nice of the Greensboro Police Department to tip us off before officers whip out the ticket pads.

Operation School Watch is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 28 — the first day of school in Guilford County. Duh — and run for two weeks.

Cops will be watching school zones with an eye peeled toward the obvious. Speeding, crosswalk violations and boneheads who pass school-buses with stop arms extended will merit extra attention.

Bet you a nickel that a handful of motorists get nailed for DUI and/or smoking weed, not having an operator’s license or worse as they cruise by schools.

You’ve been warned.

Teacher shopping days

WINSTON-SALEM — If you know a teacher — or happen to be one — then you’re aware that during any given school year, educators have been known to dip into their own pockets to cover supplies for kids.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of public-school teachers quietly spend an average of $500 each to make sure students have pens, pencils and notebooks.

It’s heart-warming and bananas. Two things can be true at the same time.

To help ease the financial pinch, the Educators’ Warehouse is opening its doors this week. First-year teachers can “shop” today and pick up free supplies at its store behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School. Veteran teachers are invited to do the same Friday and Saturday.

Pre-registration is required.