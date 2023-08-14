Happy Monday. Whirlwind weekend seemed quick.

No one is suggesting a new nickname — though “Groundhog Doc” does have a ring to it — but the recent reappearance of Dr. David Priest does serve as a timely reminder about COVID-19.

Perhaps you noticed, but the good Dr. Priest of Novant Health turned up in a re-emergence of a regular staple from an era we’d hoped had ended: a somber weekly news conference about the COVID-pandemic.

In it, Priest — and Drs. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cynthia Snider of Cone Health for that matter — took unwanted star turns as the face of the local medical response to a terrifying, unknown community pandemic.

(Need further proof of star-status? Look no farther than the fact that Ohl had a bobblehead doll created in his image. An epidemiologist, not a quarterback, with his own bobblehead.)

“We all want to forget about COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not done with us yet,” Snider said.

Anyhow, the doctors would attempt to put into a locally relevant context the latest statistics about the spread of COVID, variants, hospitalizations and fatalities.

At the height of the pandemic, the news conferences (online meetings actually) sometimes took on an edge as the docs attempted to sift through misinformation, rumor and fear-mongering that roiled certain segments of the population.

Social distancing? Masks? Bah. We don’t need no stinkin’ vaccines. But my freedom!

It wasn’t all that long ago when we saw old men throwing punches in a grocery store parking lot over … masking.

Don’t look now but the show returned for another run. Priest et al held an update, via Zoom, to try and disseminate actual scientific information about a new variant, booster shots and the best time to get one.

That’d be mid-September into early October. Ohl, the Bobblehead Doc, said earlier this month that the XBB omicron booster vaccine should be available in about a month.

“Most will want to wait until this vaccine is out to be boosted,” Ohl said. “At this time, this booster looks to be an excellent match for the current circulating COVID-19 variants.”

A seasonal COVID-19 boomlet, if that’s the right word, forced physicians more comfortable in a lab than in front of Zoom cameras, back into the spotlight.

Three key COVID indicators — visits to emergency rooms, hospitalizations and wastewater samples — have been increasing in the state throughout the summer.

Increased travel, having people indoors more during record-breaking heat waves, waning antibody protections from previous infections and the simple fact that a lot of folks haven’t had a booster in a good long while conspired to make that so.

The most troubling of those indicators last week showed a four-month high in the number of COVID hospitalizations — 267, up from 238 the first week of August and the highest since early April.

In a state with more than 10 million residents, that’s a statistical blip. But stats matter less to those of us who’ve lost friends (or family) to a disease whose spread could be curbed by a piece of cloth and a shot.

And if that’s not enough, Dr. Priest, whether the new nickname sticks or not, also reminded us all that COVID isn’t the only thing to be concerned about heading into the fall.

“We do anticipate, as in most years, we will have several respiratory viruses circulating this fall,” Priest said. “Those will include, but are not limited to, COVID, influenza and RSV — all of which can be quite serious.”

Drivers be forewarned

GREENSBORO — If you’ve got business in and around Gate City that involves driving, you’d be well served to be aware of several potential traffic snarls.

Some were planned, another resulted from an emergency response.

In order, sort-of, of when each might be cleared:

* West Cornwallis Drive between Dellwood Drive and Lawndale Drive, closed shortly after 5 a.m. this morning after the Greensboro Fire Department was summoned to a house fire.

Firefighters got it under control quickly but the road remained closed for a few hours.

That section of West Cornwallis was expected to open by mid-morning.

* The installation of a construction crane downtown closed South Elm Street between West Washington Street and McGee Street beginning at 9 a.m.

Those things are enormous and can’t just be wheeled into place in a matter of minutes. Often, the big ones need to be assembled in place. The good news is that it shouldn't take an entire day.

* Finally, the westbound lane of Northwood Street between Olive Street and Magnolia Street will be closing at 9 a.m. Wednesday so crews can work on utility installation. That one matters because it’s on top of Moses Cone Hospital.

That work should be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday.