Two Things: Finding community in unusual places and male pattern baldness

Happy Wednesday. Don’t forget the galoshes.

GREENSBORO - Four, maybe five people - I wasn’t taking a census - sat side by side by side at the counter in Herbie’s Place on Battleground Avenue.

For the dinner hour, it was early-bird special territory, the clock barely past 5 p.m. A television had been tuned to a rerun of one sitcom or other. I can’t remember; I wasn’t recording Nielsen data.

This much, however, was noticeable: Each diner at the counter was male and looked to be eligible for the senior discount, if Herbie’s offers such a thing. Every last one of them had arrived separately without a spouse or significant other in sight.

But those demographic anomalies aren’t what stood out the most.

It was their headgear. Every last man sitting wore a ball cap bearing military insignia and nomenclature.

One read ‘Vietnam Veteran.’ One man had on a trucker-style cap with the Air Force logo. Another fellow wore a dark blue hat embroidered with the name (and hull number) of a Navy ship. Another man had donned a red-and-yellow U.S. Marine Corp cap that looked to be a constant in his wardrobe.

Herbie’s wasn’t terribly busy. It was, as mentioned, fairly early on an average Tuesday. The day light was fading and the temperature was falling along with it.

A waitress working the counter appeared to know each of her customers by name. So, too, did the man at the grill.

All six (or seven) of them chatted between bites, happy to be sharing a meal and a moment of togetherness on a dreary winter night in a warm diner that, I imagine, had survived the pandemic shutdown being the sort of place where such scenes are common.

It may well have been the product of an overactive imagination, but I couldn’t help thinking that each of the men at the counter - eating separately but very much a group - had served in uniform before slipping back into civilian lives that had led them to spend a lot of time in their later years alone.

Community is where and how you make it.

Now, Two Things for the week’s midpoint.

One step closer

WINSTON-SALEM - The city inches closer tonight to choosing a new police chief as the four finalists - three in-house assistant chiefs and one outside candidate - are slated to appear at a community forum this evening.

By this point, the individuals charged with making the final call probably have a good idea of which of the three assistant chiefs (Wilson Weaver, Jose “Manny” Gomez and William Penn Jr.) or Chief Scott Booth of the Danville Police Department they’ll choose.

And candidly, with a decision to make next month, if officials don’t have a favorite then perhaps they’ve not paid close enough attention in the process.

Choosing an in-house candidate makes sense. It’s safer to go with a known entity with a local track record.

And while going outside might make fit under certain conditions, sometimes it can backfire. Chief Scott Cunningham, recall, came here from Florida and seemed from the outside looking in to be a dynamic leader. He was known to respond to calls himself and gave the appearance of leading from the front.

But he rubbed some people the wrong way. Background grumbling over the handling of a near fatal crash in 2011 involving former state Rep. Larry Womble, rest his soul, wasn’t hard to come by.

Womble, remember, was initially charged with death by motor vehicle even though the other driver, who was killed, had an astronomical blood-alcohol content. And the state attorney general eventually stepped in to have the charge dropped.

Whoever gets the nod, here’s hoping that the new chief takes care first and foremost of the working police humping calls and front-line detectives leaving home in the dead to investigate that day’s shooting.

Those people are our first line of defense, not the pencil pushers and house cats trying to please elected officials looking over your shoulder.

Dormant full body hair gene

Most days, the staff here at Two Things World HQ tries really hard to focus on local, regional and statewide items. It’s what sets us apart from the apes.

But today isn’t one of those days.

Not when this headline showed up in this morning’s research: “Humans still have the genes for a full coat of body hair.”

Um, what?

We all have that friend who, while walking shirtless down the beach in July, possibly heard a variation of this gem: Dude, you’ll be a lot more comfortable if you take that sweater off.

Scientists report that research has shown that the cave-man gene is present but dormant. And somewhere in all that scholarly work, they posit that a treatment for a range of conditions including baldness and cancer.

Chrome domes of the world, get on the horn and call your representatives in Congress. Fire up the NIH.

The more you know.