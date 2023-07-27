Sweltering Thursday. A change of shirt and a schmutz towel might come in handy.

Gary Green didn’t have to think about his answer long.

Which is worse, summer heat like we’re suffering with now or Arctic winter air, for the homeless?

“The heat, no question,” Green said, “because you can hunker down and layer up when it gets cold. But when it’s hot, you can’t take off enough clothes to cool off. You can sit there in your shorts still panting.”

That’s not idle speculation, either.

The 55-year-old Navy veteran was himself unhoused last year.

Now, though, he’s working as a peer counselor at Cities with Dwelling, a nonprofit on Broad Street which provides resources and support to the city’s hard-core homeless population.

He hasn’t changed tax brackets but he’s earning enough to rent a room and cover a monthly bus pass to get around town.

“I’m the minister of showers,” he said. “Seriously. We have a minister of food, too. I’m in charge of the showers.”

That’s no joke. Cities with Dwellings indeed has a portable two-stall shower trailer with hot and cold water and electricity where people can rinse off the salt and dried sweat.

“You’d be amazed how much it helps,” Green said. “Think about it. We’re in the city, surrounded by tall buildings and concrete that hold in the heat. You walk everywhere to find somewhere to sleep or get something to eat.

“Then when it’s hot like this during the day, you’re looking for shade or going to the bus station, the library or anywhere with air-conditioning where they’ll let you sit for a few minutes.”

Didn’t think of that while zipping to work with the car’s A/C vents blasting, huh?

Some people have.

The city of Winston-Salem has designated its community recreation centers as “cooling zones” and organizations such as Cities with Dwellings have been doing their bit to offer respite.

That can be ice water or a comfortable place to sit. Things a lot of us take for granted.

At any given moment in time, Winston-Salem has several hundred homeless men and women. Then there are the working poor or the elderly on fixed incomes, renters perhaps, reliant on fans or small window units. Anything to keep the heat at bay.

At the Sprague Street Community Center near Waughtown, director Gary Lash hadn’t seen any noticeable influx even with the city’s push this week to publicize the availability of cooling centers.

“It’s hard to say why people come in,” he said. “We have our regular camps and programs. Sometimes people come sit for a hot second and say ‘It feels good in here’ before they head back out.”

Nature, forecasters say, won’t be switching off the blast furnace anytime soon, either.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to remain well into the 90s at least until Sunday.

Highway re-opened

An overturned tractor-trailer on the northbound ramp of U.S. 311 leading to Interstate 40 was closed for more than four hours overnight, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police closed the highway to investigate the crash and allow work crews the time — and safety — to move the semi and clean up debris.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Standard stuff. Similar delays and closures happen all the time on area roads and highways.

However, in a new twist on boilerplate “duh” advice — “Motorists are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel when possible” — authorities added a modern, noticeable touch to official pronouncements.

“Additionally, motorists are encouraged to utilize their GPS to navigate through this area,” a news release reads.

Waze, people. More often than not, it’s right.

The ramp and travel lanes were reopened about 1 a.m.