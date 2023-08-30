Solid Wednesday. But keep an eye on the coast.

Bob Hall just can’t help himself.

He retired as executive director of Democracy North Carolina, a good-government group that keeps tabs on state government, six years ago. Golf, fishing, gardening or any number of outside activities or hobbies might fill the days.

Yet Hall still finds time to comb through … campaign-finance reports?

“It’s hard to stop once you get into it,” Hall said.

Indeed.

So as he watched the Legislature legalize sports betting and pivot immediately toward doing the same for casino gambling, Hall naturally got curious about the flow of money into campaign coffers from gaming interests and, curiously, the marijuana industry.

What he found by looking through finance reports that covered just the first six months of the year, while legal, is still illuminating.

A report he circulated earlier this week found $530,000 in campaign contributions given between Jan. 1 and June 30 from political donors with ties to vice.

Contributions from a donor with ties to gambling or weed — lobbyists prefer the scientific term ‘cannabis’ — were the largest donation for 40 percent of legislators who raised at least $10,000 from individuals over that six-month period, Hall wrote.

Additionally, more than half the $530,000 came from people who’d never given to a member of the General Assembly before 2022.

“Suddenly, they’re writing checks for $2,000 or $5,000 to a legislator. It looks like a lobbyist or somebody told them that this is a pay-to-play state — you need to put in the money if you want your bill passed this year or next,” Hall said.

Again, there’s nothing illegal about any of it. Which is about what you’d expect when the same people cashing checks write the rules, too.

Casino gambling, for all the hue and cry — particularly from Rockingham County near one of the proposed entertainment complexes — isn’t a done deal yet.

But since it has the backing of Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and Speaker of the House Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, passage seems a matter of time.

A few items of note that Hall came up with: 38 gambling-related businesses and associations — including 29 based outside North Carolina — are paying 71 different lobbyists to promote their agenda this year to 170 state legislators.

The list ranges from Las Vegas-based casino chains to local sweepstakes machine vendors.

He also listed 13 pro-cannabis firms and groups with 29 registered lobbyists.

Legalizing medical marijuana for a limited number of illnesses and ailments isn’t nearly as close to legislative approval. It passed the state Senate earlier this year, but Moore said in June that House Republicans weren’t on board.

Yet.

But with a platoon of lobbyists and more than a dozen firms working on legislators, it's probably closer than you think.

“Have to look at the money to understand how legalized gambling moved forward in such rapid succession. At least in terms of getting the debate going,” Hall said.

Who knew?

GREENSBORO — Clickbait lists, especially those scooped up in email spam filters, generally aren’t worth much more than a momentary chuckle.

Such surveys probably aren’t, say, the most scientific ever undertaken. I suspect the methodology falls short of what’s required at the CDC.

Still, listicles of best/worst can provide a laugh or a starting point for what old people like me used to call “water cooler” conversation.

We fished out Exhibit A just after 5 a.m. — an email under the heading “Greensboro Ranked Best Wifi for Remote Workers.”

Experts at Hosting/Advice.com — their word, not ours — say the Gate City clocked in third for having reliable and high-speed connections counted on by telecommuters and home-office types.

Waco, Texas was first and Springfield, Ill. was listed second. Madison, Wisc. and Omaha, Neb. were listed behind the Gate City to round out a top five.

Huh. Who knew?

I can’t wait to see if that one ends up on a Chamber of Commerce T-shirt.